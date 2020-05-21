The Wonderful 101: Remastered, The Persistence, Golf With Your Friends, Monstrum, and WHAT THE GOLF? swing onto Switch

Anyone for golf? The Switch gains two very different golf games this week. Team 17’s Golf With Your Friends focuses on multiplayer, complete with offbeat power-ups. Switch-exclusive WHAT THE GOLF? prides itself of being made by people who know nothing about golf, meanwhile, cranking up the silliness. Everything’s a ball – even a poor old horse.

GameSpot gave WHAT THE GOLF? the review treatment, resulting in a 9/10. “It’s still wildly funny, weird, and lots of fun, and if it was just the campaign again, it would still be the best version of the game thanks to the ability to switch between touch and stick controls–but the addition of Party Mode really elevates the whole package,” they said.

Coincidentally, two very different procedurally generated horror adventures are now available. Monstrum is set on a cargo ship filled AI driven predators, while The Persistence boldly goes into space and features resource gathering, upgradable abilities and a story based around bringing a ship back to Earth safely.

Nintendo Life gave The Persistence a going over. “Firesprite Games has done a fantastic job of porting the entire ghoulish affair over to Switch, with flawless performance in both docked and handheld modes; overall, this is another very strong addition to the console’s ever-expanding collection of excellent roguelite experiences,” they reported.

Former Wii U exclusive The Wonderful 101: Remastered needs no introduction. Nintendo Life found the hyperactive hack ‘n slasher deserving of an 8/10. “Marrying astonishing spectacle and overwrought drama, The Wonderful 101: Remastered is one of the most memorable action games you’ll ever play. Its delirious excesses come with a price, and it’s one that’s at little harder to forgive this time, with the original’s flaws remaining untouched, and a few compromises made to accommodate the Wii U version’s dual-screen set-pieces,” was their verdict.

Then there’s Concept Destruction, a spiritual successor of sorts to Destruction Derby. It features similar floaty physics, but has a vastly different visual style – the vehicles and arenas are constructed from cardboard. Fluxteria is similarly intriguing, being an arcade space shooter resembling Starfox minus the amphomorphic animals.

Other new releases include the retro-style puzzler Pushy and Pully in Blockland, monstrous dating sim Monster Prom: XXL, and the pixel art mystery Arrest of a stone Buddha.

New Switch eShop releases

The Persistence – £24.99

The Persistence challenges you to survive aboard a doomed deep space colony starship in the year 2521. Stranded, malfunctioning and caught in the inexorable pull of a black hole, “The Persistence” is overrun with a crew mutated into horrific & murderous aberrations. It’s down to you, a clone of security officer Zimri Eder, to make your way deeper in the decks of The Persistence to repair the systems and prevent the ship from being torn apart. Gather resources, upgrade abilities and fabricate an arsenal of weapons in this brutal sci-fi horror roguelike.

Cannibal Cuisine – £11.69

The god Hoochooboo is hungry… for you. But as all good cannibal cooks know, serving is better than being served.

Ready, steady, cook your way through 20+ levels in a full campaign across the island. Visit the jungle, temples, beaches and a lavalicious volcano!

Luxar – £7.50

In LUXAR, you control an alien luminescent organic entity that has just been born and must pass its first survival trials to show its adult peers that it deserves to grow among them. It will have to cross 16 dark and hostile sectors with labyrinth-shaped alien architectures populated by toxic substances, obstacles, patrol drones and mechanisms of all kinds.

You are its only chance to make it happen…

Knight Swap 2 – £0.89

Knight Swap is a minimalist puzzle game based on the old chess problem of swapping knights on a board.

The goal in each level is to move the opposing knights to where the others are placed (and vice versa) using the features of the board.

Golf With Your Friends – £14.99

Nothing is out of bounds as you take on 9 courses filled with fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!

Pushy and Pully in Blockland – £9.99

Pushy and Pully in Blockland Push is a cooperative arcade game with a retro feeling.

Help Pushy and Pully get back their spaceship on their trip across Blockland.

Push blocks to defeat the monsters, join blocks of the same colour to get power ups and defeat the bosses to recover the parts of your broken spaceship.

WHAT THE GOLF? – £17.99

An award-winning silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd they will make you go: WHAT THE GOLF?

Bring your car to the Driving Range, golf a bird to get a Birdy, or a house and get a Home In One!

Challenge a friend to the least realistic golf game ever made in the new local party mode for two. Only available on Nintendo Switch.

Zenge – £1.79

Zenge is a peculiar puzzle game, telling the story of Eon – a lonely journeyman who’s stuck between the worlds and time.

Game is intended to be a relaxing experience, thus there are no points, stars, tutorials, move counters, in game shops or any other distractors. Just pure, immersive journey with Eon, told through gorgeous art and music.

Made by Michal “Hamster” Pawlowski and Konrad Januszewski (he drew it!).

Fluxteria – £6.29

Welcome to Fluxteria, non-stop arcade-space-shooting action in full 3D.

Four modes of play: Story Mode, Survival Mode, Timed-Attack Mode and Obstacle Race Mode.

14 different types of Enemies.

20 different levels in beautifully stylized science-fiction setting.

Crystal-Clear shooting and blasting sound effects.

Hearth-thumbing music.

Lost Artifacts: Time Machine – £7.89

A mysterious villain is using a time machine to destroy everything in his path. He wants to return the Priest, the King of Atlantis and the Ancient Emperor so he can use them to create a new world order! Claire and her friends must find out who the villain is and stop him and all his minions.

Hurry, let’s go on a journey!

Go on a journey across a world full of extinct creatures and fantastic technologies in the exciting casual strategy Lost Artifacts.

Arrest of a stone Buddha – £13.49

As a professional killer you’ll live through November 1976; when taking on enemies you’re fast and lucky enough so you don’t need to plan your actions too far. You kill with one shot and you never miss. When you run out of ammo you just throw a gun away. You can disarm any enemy and use any weapon; when it’s time to get out you just use a vehicle nearby.

You have an apartment in the historical center of the city. When you want to eat you go to a cafe, and you can visit a museum or a cinema when you’re looking for entertainment. And you have a lover when that need arises. Around the intense action there is the mundane, as you seek to pass your days.

Steel Rain – £12.50

Prepare for the ultimate shoot-’em-up / strategy ReMix with RPG elements!

Steel Rain X is a truly novel mix of strategy, RPG, and frantic action, with a modern, high velocity shmup core at its center. You get to control 2 wings you can tactically arrange in different formations and firemodes, as you fight your way through an impressive variety of overwhelmingly huge enemy fleets.

Liberate planets, build colonies, research new technologies, and learn new active and passive skills. Construct buildings, and research new combat technologies and skills. Wisely craft items, and play through missions to gather the experience points and cash needed for even more exotic and powerful upgrades.

Chess – £8.09

Chess is the most famous strategic board game of all time.

Easy to learn but difficult to master, play against the smart AI (artificial intelligence) player and with four levels of difficulty to choose from, anyone from a novice to a master can play.

Chess is also playable against another player, either way winning won’t come easy.

Monster Prom: XXL – £13.99

There’s only 3 weeks left until prom and you haven’t got a date yet..and you’re a monster. But that’s okay ‘cause at your high-school everyone else is too! These are the stepping stones into the world of Monster Prom: XXL – the bundled up, content filled edition of Monster Prom, a one-to-four player competitive dating sim that will have you thinking: I never knew I was into that!

Monstrum – £24.99

Stranded on a derelict cargo ship, you find yourself hunted by one of Monstrum’s terrifying predators as you search for a way out. Death is death. Get killed in Monstrum and you’ll be starting all over again. As each of them has their own strategy, abilities and weaknesses, you have to use your wits to outsmart your pursuer in the ship’s procedurally generated environment. Can you survive Monstrum?

The Wonderful 101: Remastered – £39.99

A team of heroes from around the world must UNITE to protect the earth from vicious alien invaders! This band of 100 Wonderful Ones works together using their fantastic abilities to create a variety of forms. Whether it be a giant fist or a sharp blade, they’ll use their wits and power to overcome the enemy’s pitfalls and perils! And the final member of this team of courageous heroes—is you.

Animal Up! – £2.49

Animal Up! is a tiny, retro styled and fast paced arcade game. Take the role of a rescue team on a mission to Save All the Cute Animals from the Flood!

Concept Destruction – £4.99

Concept Destruction is all about driving miniature cars made of cardboard, and crashing them into each other to earn points by destroying them!

Pick from several different modes that suits your playstyle. Pick championship mode if you want to fight your way through mass production or choose survival mode to see how long you can survive a wave of deadly cardboard automobiles!

Unlock new cars with points earned by playing. Each car has a unique driving style that could turn the tide of battle!

Next week: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Minecraft Dungeons, Adam’s Venture: Origins, BioShock: The Collection, XCOM 2 Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection, Flux8, Genetic Disaster, Little Misfortune, WildTrax Racing, Indiecalypse, Ailment, Fly Punch Boom!, Ion Fury, Atomicrops, Turmoil, Resolutiion, Hill Climbing Mania, SEGA AGES Thunder Force AC, and #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream.