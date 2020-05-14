Huntdown, Ion Fury, Jet Lancer, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, and Dungeon of the Endless arrive on Switch

Another week, another heady mixture of brand-new indies, belated conversions and arcade re-releases make their merry way to the Switch eShop.

Jet Lancer has been flying under the radar somewhat. The offbeat pixel combat shooter had critics smitten when the embargo lifted earlier this week, currently sitting pretty with an 80% Metacritic.

“While Jet Lancer does become slightly repetitive in places, the tight controls, enjoyable action and massive, massive explosions all combine to create a shooter which is well worth a look – especially if you’re a fan of this particular genre,” said Nintendo Life.

Sticking with the theme of ‘offbeat’ there’s SEGA’s rhythm game Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix. This too currently has an 80% Metacritic, including a 4.5/5 from Hardcore Gamer and an 8/10 from GameSpot.

“Minor shortcomings aside, Project DIVA MegaMix is a wonderful representation of why so many of us cherish Vocaloid-based music and, by extension, these rhythm games starring Hatsune Miku and friends. Sure, there might be a silly aspect to personifying virtualized characters like pop idols, but the music behind it is very real,” was GameSpot’s verdict.

SEGA are also behind the Roguelike RPG Dungeon of the Endless. PSU loved the PS4 version, awarding it 9/10: “Brilliantly designed, deep and rewarding, Dungeon of the Endless will be something I will play for a long time to come. Every time I play I learn something new, some nugget of experience to improve my next run. There are so many ways to play, so many things to manage and every game is unique in so many ways.”

Then there’s Ion Fury, a new FPS from 3D Realms created with the legendary Build engine. “Ion Fury is not only an incredible love letter to ‘90s first-person shooters; it’s a great first-person shooter in its own right. It leverages a classic engine in new and exciting ways and is only very rarely hampered by it,” said Nintendo World Report before dishing out an 8.5.

Like Ion Fury, Huntdown is another multiformat release turning heads. This pixel art shooter looks sensational, with highly detailed and well-drawn characters and backdrops.

Nintendo Life felt it deserved a lofty 9/10. “The flow of levels may be quite repetitive but the moment-to-moment gameplay, overall sense of fun that comes from the level of carnage you can dish out, surprising amount of hammy spoken dialogue and constant pop-culture references all combine to make this one an easy recommendation, and another excellent addition to the Switch’s action catalogue,” was their conclusion.

The full price racer TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 parks up on Switch this week too. God is a Geek are one of the few sites to give it a going over. “TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 is still a good game, but some twitchy handling and framerate issues somewhat compromise the Nintendo Switch experience,” they said before handing out a lukewarm 5/10.

The Switch also gets Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee, survival horror adventure Kholat, shooter triple pack Shmup Collection (also due at retail soon), and Island Saver – a free release funded by Natwest with an environmental theme.

New Switch eShop releases

Ion Fury – £19.99

Shelly “Bombshell” Harrison takes on a quest to slay evil transhumanist mastermind Dr. Jadus Heskel in the streets of Neo DC. She leaves a trail of carnage throughout huge, multi-path levels filled with gigantic explosions, more secret areas than we can count, and inhuman foes behind every corner. There’s no regenerating health here; stop taking cover and start running and gunning.

Shelly’s crusade to take down Heskel’s army will see her leave destruction in her wake with a wide arsenal of weapons, complete with alternate fire modes and different ammo types.

Ion Fury laughs at the idea of mandatory checkpoints and straight paths through shooting galleries. But, just because this is a true old-school first-person shooter doesn’t mean we’ve ignored all the good new stuff the last two decades have brought. Headshots? Hell yeah. More physics and interactivity? You betcha. 3DRealms, Voidpoint and 1C Entertainment have taken the best of both worlds and cooked it all into a bloody stew.

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 – £53.99

Without a shadow of a doubt it is one of the most dangerous motorbike races in the world. In TT Isle of Man – Ride On the Edge 2, you prove your worth in different championships before setting out to conquer the Snaefell Mountain Course, a 60 km-long track with both winding and straight sections that will push your riding skills to the limit. TT 2 features 17 additional tracks, 18 different motorbikes including classic models, and the official riders.

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – £26.99

How would you feel if you broke your leg in a scrab trap, were abducted by soulless scientists, had an alien device implanted in your skull, and found out your race had been hunted to extinction?

It’s up to you to help guide Munch in efforts to rescue fellow test creatures. These critters will be forever loyal to Munch and in turn enable his escape . Once free, Munch teams up with Abe and together they are guided by the wisdom of the Almighty Raisin. They are informed as to how to accomplish their goals, but in order to do so, they must work together. For Munch, his dream is to bring back his species from the brink of extinction. For Abe, it is to rescue his Mudokon buddies.

Using special powers, cool power-ups, and other special abilities to deliver payback to the Vykkers, Abe and Munch reclaim the last gabbit eggs on Oddworld, which have been packaged in a can of gabbiar. May Odd help you!

Arcade Archives RADICAL RADIAL – £6.29

“RADICAL RADIAL” is an action shooting game released by Nichibutsu in 1983.

Control a tire-shaped vehicle and head for the goal.

Speed through dangerous courses filled with aliens and enemy vehicles, accelerating, decelerating, shooting, and jumping to get through.

Satazius NEXT – £6.29

Discover SATAZIUS NEXT the new classic shoot them up for your console.

Completely redesigned and animated for more gaming pleasure, Satazius Next takes you in a galaxy far away. Lost on planet Agano, resist the attacks of space pirates and save the universe from destruction.

Aim to kill to defeat your enemies.

Wolflame – £6.29

With WOLFLAME, defend the living humanity of planet Sig Fildonia. Your mission is to destroy the invaders military base and turn Operation Wolflame into a successful resistance campaign.

Cooking Simulator – £17.99

Experience the world of restaurant cooking in a highly polished, realistic kitchen. Use ovens, gas stands, pots, pans, bowls and plates, everything you need. Prepare dozens of lifelike ingredients – from vegetables through fish to steaks and poultry – to cook over 60 real dishes, or anything you like.

Kholat – £13.90

A mysterious death of nine Russian hikers, which led to countless, unconfirmed hypotheses. The player will plunge directly into the boundless scenery of the inhospitable Ural Mountains with the task to find out what really happened. In the course of events, you may come across more speculations than expected…

Roulette – £8.09

Roulette is an easy to play simulation of the classic casino game where the objective of the game is to bet on the number or a combinations of numbers by placing chips on the table where you think the ball will land after it spins in the wheel.

Based on the rules of the classic American roulette game, simply place you chips on the table by either using the Joy-Con or tapping on the screen. Roulette uses an advanced physics engine that simulates the ball’s smooth movement just like the real game.

Are you brave enough to try your luck and stacks of chips in one single bet?

HardCube – £5.39

Simple and addictive time killer with lots of interesting setting in which a lot of different levels and worlds. Nice graphics, accompanying soundtracks, gameplay and online rankings.

In our universe, you have to not only reach the finish line , you have to overcome difficult obstacles in a colorful world, held level by level to give an unforgettable experience. This arcade platformer for all hardcore lovers of toys.

Dungeon of the Endless – £17.99

Dungeon of the Endless is the award-winning Rogue-Like Dungeon-Defence game, in which you and your team of heroes must protect the generator of your crashed ship while exploring an ever-expanding dungeon, all while facing waves of monsters and special events as you try to find your way out…

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix – £34.99

Take the stage! The hit rhythm game series returns with exciting new features:

Mix it up and choose from two playable modes: traditional button control-based Arcade Mode or the new motion control-based Mix Mode. Featuring fan-favorite classics and new hits, choose from over 100 songs for endless rhythm fun!

Take advantage of new customization features! Choose from over 300 costumes, and design custom T-shirts in the new T-shirt editor.

Create playlists for your favorite music videos!

No matter where or when, her music will be sure to reach your heart!

Kakuro Magic – £2.49

Kakuro is like a crossword puzzle with numbers. Each “word” must add up to the number provided in the clue above it or to the left. Words can only use the numbers 1 through 9, and a given number can only be used once in a word. Every kakuro puzzle has one and only solution, and can be solved through logic alone.

She Sees Red – Interactive Movie – £8.99

Someone has killed several people at a popular nightclub. A lone detective has been assigned to the case, following every clue … wherever it may lead. In this provocative interactive thriller, NOTHING is as it seems!

Make choices. Affect change. Experience multiple endings and inhabit the mind of a killer in She Sees Red.

Thy Sword – £9.99

Thy Sword is a retro inspired hack and slash roguelike with procedural generated levels. Pick from different hero types like the Barbarian and Valkyrie to break the tyranny of the Dark Overlord!

Pick from three different difficulty modes to suit your playstyle. New to adventuring? Then select apprentice mode to have infinite credits or if you’re a heroic veteran, choose hero mode where you only have one credit.

Unlock additional heroes throughout your journey! Bring along a friend in 2 player cooperative mode to save the land from the Dark Overlord. Can you collect all of the crystals?

Emma: Lost in Memories – £7.00

Poetic, surrealistic and melancholic, EMMA: Lost in Memories offers a unique experience in a strange and dangerous world where walls fade away as you touch them.

The main character, Emma, is young, vibrant and intriguing: she leaves her home following an owl, and soon loses herself in a world which she slowly finds more and more dangerous.

Piano – £8.09

Turn your Nintendo Switch into a mini piano and learn to play anywhere, anytime.

Piano is a simple and fun game for kids and adults of all age, that will teach you how to play your favourite songs.

Choose from one of the 9 included classic learning songs that will teach you how to play them like a professional by highlighting the keys. You will be surprised how easy it is to play something that sounds so amazing so quick.

Shmup Collection – £13.49

Shmup Collection is the ultimate shoot them up collection from the vaults of Astro Port studio. Each game was remastered to offer you the best gaming experience ever.

Your mission is simple, fight all enemies and save humanity. Games:

With ARMED SEVEN DX, discover 7 stages of pure mecha-shooting action with customisable weapons. Use all laser beams, space rockets and missiles to suit your needs. Gear up and fight !

Discover SATAZIUS NEXT the new classic shoot them up for your console. Completely redesigned and animated for more gaming pleasure, Satazius Next takes you in a galaxy far away. Lost on planet Agano, resist the attacks of space pirates and save the universe from destruction. Aim to kill to defeat your enemies.

With WOLFLAME, defend the living humanity of planet Sig Fildonia. Your mission is to destroy the invaders military base and turn Operation Wolflame into a successful resistance campaign.

Enter the futuristic resistance and use all your skills and weapons to defeat alien forces from eradicating all life forms.

Carnage: Battle Arena – £13.49

Strap yourself in and enter the arena! Carnage is a high-octane car combat game with a multitude of game modes. Choose the way you want to create chaos!

Island Saver – £0.00

Welcome to Savvy!

A group of amazing islands need your help! Horrid plastic waste has washed up and you need to sort it out with your trusty Trash Blaster! But look out for the Litterbugs. They love mess and they’re out to muck things up.

You need to wash away gloop, collect litter, earn coins and rescue the bankimals! These special animals are living piggy banks and with them you can help save the Savvy Islands and make things good again.

Super Mega Baseball 3 – £34.99

Super Mega Baseball 3 refines the series’ formula with the deepest on-field simulation yet, comprehensive online and offline game modes including a brand new Franchise mode, and vastly improved graphics. New content includes revamped UI plus tons of new audio, team/character content, and stadiums with variable lighting conditions.

Huntdown – £17.99

In the mayhem-filled streets of the future where criminal gangs rule and cops fear to tread, only the bounty hunters can free the city from the corrupt fist of felony. Lay waste to the criminal underworld and make a killing in this hard boiled action comedy arcade shooter.

Jet Lancer – £13.49

You are Ash Leguinn: badass pilot, highly paid mercenary, and flight-school drop out. Your day job is fine – the daily grind of dealing with Sky Pirates pays the bills – but nothing compares to the rush of demolishing a ninety-ton mechanical monstrosity at the speed of sound. And you’ll have your chance. As mechanized weapons converge on Root City, you’ll have to be at the top of your game to survive, and you’ll have to surpass your limits if you want to save the world.

Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated – £7.19

Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated is the newest installment in the nonogram puzzle series for Nintendo Switch. The Walkers are taking you on a fun sightseeing tour around colorful Tokyo! Get to know the famous attractions of the Japanese capital, solve new puzzles, answer quiz questions and expand your knowledge as you play.

Greedroid – £10.79

Take control of the robot “IB” and explore the dungeon! Rogue-like dungeons change shape and form every time you dive in them. Defeat enemies and dig blocks to get to the door to the next floor. IB can lift any block or trap and throw it at you. You can use the surrounding terrain to fight off enemies from a distance!

New Switch demos

Super Mega Baseball 3

Next week: Golf With Your Friends, Cannibal Cuisine, The Persistence, WHAT THE GOLF?, Zenge, Fluxteria, Lost Artifacts: Time Machine, Monster Prom: XXL, Monstrum, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Animal Up!, and Concept Destruction.