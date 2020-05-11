Animal Crossing: New Horizons reclaims no.1 while GTA V races to #2

The UK chart undergoes a slight shuffle this week, with no new entries to speak of. This isn’t a surprise – by our reckoning Construction Machines Simulator on Switch was last week’s sole retail release.

It is a surprise to see SnowRunner leave the top 40 after just one week, however – we expected the cult driving sim to stick around longer. Incidentally, MotoGP20 and Sakura Wars are also both top 40 no-shows.

This week, Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons once again claims the top spot. GTA V wasn’t far behind at #2, clearly proving to be a popular game to play during the lockdown. It’s also about to leave Xbox Game Pass, giving another explanation for the sales surge.

FIFA 20 fell to #3 while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare dropped to #4.

At #5 it’s good old Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order remained at #6. Luigi’s Mansion 3 followed suit, staying put at #7.

Red Dead Redemption 2 climbed one position to #8, Minecraft on Switch crept in at #9, and then at #10 it’s a surprise re-entry for New Super Mario Bros. U. The 2D platformer was at #22 last Monday.

Final Fantasy VII Remake left the top ten for the first time since launch, meanwhile.

Elsewhere, the recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla reveal seems to have impacted Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s sales – Ubisoft’s most recent stealth adventure has jumped from #30 to #17.