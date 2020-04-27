UK chart: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is top dog

Thanks to Switch consoles being more readily available, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has managed to return to the top of the UK chart. This marks its first return since launch week.

Ring Fit Adventure also catapulted to #4 due to replenished stock. Just Dance 2020, New Super Mario Bros. U, Pokemon Sword and Super Mario Odyssey benefitted too, all climbing the chart.

There’s a new entry as well – Square-Enix’s Trials of Mana, which debuted at #16.

Back in the top ten, FIFA 20 – last week’s chart-topper – fell to #2 while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare held onto #3.

GTA V and Star Wars Jedi swapped positions, meanwhile, now at #5 and #6.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained at #7, Final Fantasy VII Remake fell four places to #8, Luigi’s Mansion 3 stayed put at #9, and then at #10 it’s Red Dead Redemption 2 (up from #14.)

This has ushered Resident Evil 3 out of the top ten. The horror remake now sits at #17.