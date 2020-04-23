This month’s EDGE is a ‘Feel Better’ special

Some good things have come from the ongoing pandemic. The air we breathe is cleaner thanks to reduced pollution levels, and nature seems to be thriving. We can now add the new issue of EDGE to that admittedly small list too.

Unsure if they could create a regular issue while working from home – with childcare and other duties unexpectedly thrown into the mix – the EDGE team decided to brainstorm a ‘Feel Better’ special.

The result is an issue like none other, casting aside the usual previews, interviews and reviews in favour of a magazine full of two-page pieces dedicated to games with that magical ‘feel good’ vibe.

It’s a heady mixture of around 50 titles, including a smattering of prolific Switch releases (Animal Crossing, Splatoon 2 and Ring Fit Adventure), retro classics (Earthbound, Jet Set Radio and Outrun 2), indie darlings (Gris, Lonely Mountains: Downhill and Undertale), and a few oddities such as the DS’ Electroplankton and Osu! Tatkae! Quendan.

A few other unexpected gems turn up too, including Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and DJ Hero.

The cover, meanwhile, features dozens of familiar faces cooped up in an apartment block. That’s one way to give Gitaroo Man (an EDGE [7]) a late pardon. Another nice touch is that when fully-thumbed – for want of a better description – the magazine’s spine forms a rainbow.

Just like this month’s Retro Gamer, EDGE #345 isn’t being sold in stores. It can still be purchased online (£6 including postage) though, should you want to peruse the team’s carefully curated list. What a lovely surprise.