FIFA 20 returns to no.1 while Cooking Mama: Cookstar fails to sizzle

Final Fantasy VII Remake wasn’t able to hold the UK chart top spot for a second week running, giving way not to Call of Duty or even Animal Crossing, but rather FIFA 20.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons did rise one position to claim #2, however. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fell to #3, then at #4 we find Final Fantasy VII Remake. With physical copies hard to come by, and high street stores closed, it isn’t a huge surprise to see the ravishing remake take a tumble.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order enjoys a resurgence, heading from #8 to #5. GTA V also climbed three positions, now at #6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #7 while Resident Evil 3 sticks around at #8.

Positions #9 and #10 are held by two re-entries. Thanks to replenished stock, Luigi’s Mansion 3 is back at #9 – up from #16 – while Ring Fit Adventure takes #10, dashing from #25.

Also of note is the rise of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition – the colossal RPG has gone from #39 to #17 this week, possibly due to a price drop.

There was a new entry in the top 40, too – the controversial Cooking Mama: Cookstar debuted at #35. We wonder how many people bought copies hoping it’ll spike in value. Released against the will of the license holder, it may not remain on sale for long.