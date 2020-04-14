Out this week: Fallout 76: Wastelanders, Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage, Freakout: Calamity TV Show, Save Your Nuts, more

We were expecting the intriguing sci-fi RPG Hellpoint this week, but for reasons obvious, it was delayed at the final hurdle. With no clear major new release, we’re left with a few smaller bits and bobs to talk about instead.

Fallout 76 and Journey to the Savage Planet both receive significant updates and DLC. The former’s Wastelanders update has been a long time coming, finally adding NPCs, a reputation system, a new questline and a plethora of bug fixes. Two new events feature too – Riding Shotgun and Radiation Rumble. The almighty PS Blog has the skinny.

Journey to the Savage Planet’s Hot Garbage add-on features a new planet and throws some mechanical adversaries into the mix. The base game was recently added to Xbox Game Pass – check it out if you haven’t. It’s a well-conceived amalgam of Metroid Prime and No Man’s Sky, with a healthy dose of irrelevant humour.

There’s also Freakout: Calamity TV Show, a top-down shooter channelling Smash TV. Despite launching on Steam almost a year ago, reviews have been slow to surface – it’s still yet to gain a Steam rating. The few reviews available suggest that it’s pretty good, however.

The PS4 gets a re-release of the evergreen arcade puzzler Puzzle Bobble 2, while the interactive novel Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York heads to Xbox One. If you’re looking for something sillier, Save Your Nuts on Switch and Xbox One offers multiplayer-focused party game shenanigans. It might be worth looking into if the little ones are driving you nuts during lockdown.

Next week: Predator: Hunting Grounds, Trials of Mana, MotoGP 20, BRUTAL RAGE, Deliver Us The Moon, Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition, Help Will Come Tomorrow, and War Theatre.