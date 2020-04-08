Resident Evil 3 and Persona 5 Royal break UK top five

Despite high street stores being closed, physical game sales remain strong in the UK. GI.biz reports 350k games were sold last week, resulting in a million game sales since lockdown began.

As per the last couple of weeks, console pack-in titles are performing well, suggesting PS4 and Xbox One bundles are flying off store shelves. Well, warehouse shelves – online retail is mostly supplying the current demand.

It’s still bad news for Nintendo, however. Switch stock has practically run out, resulting in Nintendo’s big hitters entering freefall. Just two Switch games remain in the top 20. Even the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has felt the impact, leaving the top 20 for the first time in three years.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the UK’s biggest selling game of last week, holding onto no.1 for a second week running. New release Resident Evil 3 arrived at #2, ushering FIFA 20 to #3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell by one position too, now at #4.

At #5 it’s another new arrival – Atlus’ critically acclaimed JRPG Persona 5 Royal. Xbox One pack-in Forza Horizon 4 fell to #6, Crash N. Sane Trilogy remained at #7, while GTA V dropped two places to #8.

EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order re-entered the top ten at #9, up from #15. Then at #10 it’s the return of another top ten stalwart – Minecraft: Xbox Edition.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled, Spyro Reignited Trilogy and DOOM Eternal departed the top ten, meanwhile, with Bethesda’s hellish shooter taking a tumble to #15. We expected it to stick around a little longer.