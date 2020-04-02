Shoot to thrill – Zombie Army Trilogy, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, HyperParasite and Totally Reliable Delivery Service arrive on Switch

The Switch misses out on Resident Evil 3 this week, but worry not – Rebellion’s Zombie Army Trilogy is a decent alternative for those simply looks to pump the undead with lead.

“Zombie Army Trilogy feels a little less essential than other ports to the Switch, however it is technically a good port of a decent game. Firing slow-motion x-ray shots consistently is always a thrill,” said God is a Geek before dishing out a 7/10.

It garnered the same score from Nintendo Life: “It may be of somewhat limited appeal when played solo, but gather together a crew or join forces with randoms online and this one springs to life, providing countless hours of admirably straightforward skull-smashing fun.”

Operencia: The Stolen Sun is another belated conversion imminent on Switch. The dungeon crawling RPG is one of the most positively received games of the week, gaining an 8/10 from Nintendo Life and an 8.5 from Nintendo World Report.

“Operencia: The Stolen Sun is a mostly excellent first person, grid-based dungeon crawler that’s brought brilliantly to life via an engaging story, fun cast of characters and some well-designed and hugely atmospheric dungeons. Combat here is satisfying and puzzles, for the most part, land just on the right side of challenging. If you’re looking for a meaty old-school dungeon-crawling adventure with a ton of secrets and treasures to find as you make your way across its world, this one comes as a nice surprise and is highly recommended,” said NL.

HyperParasite descended upon us on Friday. This twin-stick shooter involves body-snatching citizens and using their abilities against the masses, leaping from host to host. Set across five acts, it takes place in a grimy dystopian world and features some smart pixel art presentation. Our review went live earlier today.

Wales Interactive are back with The Complex, their latest FMV adventure. It entails a major bio-weapon attack on London with critical decisions to make at every turn. Relationships made also affect the game’s conclusion, leading to one of 8 endings. We’ve come a long way since Night Trap.

There’s also Wurroom, which we reviewed on Wednesday. It’s a short relaxing adventure set in a world made of clay, asking for only around 10 minutes of your time. The price tag has been set accordingly – a mere 89p.

Then there’s Curious Expedition, a 2D turn-based roguelike set in the 19th century. Game Critics found it to be “thoughtful and challenging” and recommended it to roguelike fans and board game fans alike.

Snakeybus cranks up the silliness, meanwhile. This reimagining turns the mobile classic Snake into a 3D driving game. “If you’re looking for a breezy unique twist on a classic game, Snakeybus can provide a few hours of mild humor,” said Nintendo World Report before dishing out a lukewarm 6.0.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service offers similar silly fare. We gave it a quick blast yesterday and found it to be similar to Goat Simulator, in the sense that glitches and wonky physics are classed as gameplay features. This would be well and good if the missions didn’t have tight time limits. IGN gave the wacky package a 6/10, sharing our views.

“Totally Reliable Delivery Service delivers some goofy laughs with family or friends as you fumble your way to a destination without completely destroying your cargo, but like a package that’s been bashed into your front door a few times before finally being pushed through your mail slot, it’s noticeably rough around the edges and some of its contents are broken,” was their verdict.

The full line-up of Switch eShop releases can be found below. A spring sale is also underway, featuring over 300 titles with more to be added next week. Nintendo has compiled an exhaustive list here. Hop to it – there are plenty of bargains to be had.

New Switch eShop releases

The Complex – £9.99

After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists find themselves in a locked-down laboratory with time, and air, running out. With choose-your-own-path gameplay, your actions and your relationship with other characters will lead you to one of eight suspenseful endings.

Having treated the victims of a chemical attack in the totalitarian state of Kindar, Dr Amy Tenant is a leader in the advancement of Nanocell Technology. Now, in London, news breaks of a blood-vomiting civilian whose identity is far from coincidental. Reunited with an old friend, Amy is trapped in an impenetrable HQ of laboratories—a womb of scientific advancement with a perilous secret.

Throughout the game you will interact with characters and —depending on your choices—will either strengthen or weaken your relationship. The relationship scores are calculated from the start right through to the very end and will affect certain scenarios as well as having major consequences in the concluding scenes.

HyperParasite – £13.99

Invading a grime encrusted dystopia straight out the eighties, you’re the monster the authorities warned about. Dragging your bloody tentacles on the greasy asphalt, you snatch body after body. You are the HyperParasite; an evil alien with a bone to pick with humanity…just because it’s fun. Infesting the sickest corners of the most ass-kicking decade, you must fight your way to the top of the pop-cultural food chain, in order to push the Big Red Button and bring about the mushroom cloud of finality. Be the baddest, navigating the dangerous procedurally generated streets of a hopeless past, in this tough twin-stick roguelite brawling S.O.B.

In Other Waters – £13.49

Play as an Artificial Intelligence guiding a stranded xenobiologist through a beautiful and mysterious alien ocean. A non-violent sci-fi story, enter a world of wonder, fear and vulnerability, unraveling the history and ecology of an impossible planet. What will you discover together?

Drift Zone Arcade – £17.99

Take part in two types of competition and win high cash prizes and reputation points needed to climb up the career ladder. Buy new cars, upgrade them and drive the wheels off them in diverse tracks.

Random Heroes: Gold Edition – £4.99

The Earth is being invaded by terrifying aliens! It’s up to you and a bunch of random heroes to save the day and stop the invasion! Shoot and jump your way through over 108 levels to stop the alien menace and bring peace to the planet. Will you be able to survive?

Collect cold hard cash to upgrade your arsenal and teach those invaders who’s boss. Unlock new heroes to play as, each with their own unique stats.

Pocket Harvest – £11.69

Leave the rat race behind and reap the joys of life on your very own farm in Pocket Harvest!

Cultivate crops with love, ranging from crisp lettuce to succulent strawberries, and refine them into prizewinning produce to bring orders from the local grocers flooding in. Adorable animal friends will lend a helping hoof too, providing milk, wool, eggs, and more!

Feeling more ambitious? Boost your income and your image through tourism! From hot air balloons to sports facilities, you can build attractions in countless combinations to draw in high-spending city slickers.

Rascal Fight – £9.99

In our game, you can trapeze on walls, use weapons from all over the world, and pick up different guns and rifles. We’ve also loaded it with such entertaining weapons as baseball bats, fly swatters and more! Each will bring its own unique feel to the game. There are tons of items to pick up, and you can use a range of traps and cannons for hilarious effects! Only your imagination sets the limit for how to deal with your opponents!

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – £13.49

Delivery attempted, that’s a Totally Reliable Delivery Service guarantee!

FEATURES:

Local and Online Multiplayer: Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test.

Controlled Noodly Chaos: Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you’ll be knocked out cold!

A World of Distractions: Take a break from deliveries and play around! The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.

Ragtag Crew: Customize your blue-collar workers and get your rear into gear, it’s time to deliver!

Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche – £6.24

Blast everything that moves in this genre-defying action extravaganza! Take control of Kebako, a cat-eared intergalactic bounty hunter, as she patrols the galaxies with her faithful companion Squiddie in search of ridiculous space criminals.

Combining classic 2D shoot-’em-up gameplay and a hilarious story with weapons inspired by game genres such as puzzle, sports, platformer, rhythm, and RPG, this bombastic side-scrolling experience pushes the absurdity meter to its limits and beyond! Prepare for an action-shooter unlike anything you’ve ever played before…just watch out for salad!

Operencia: The Stolen Sun – £26.99

Operencia: The Stolen Sun embraces everything you love about classic first-person dungeon-crawlers, enhancing the old-school turn-based RPG experience with modern sensibilities. Gather your team of memorable characters and guide them through a world inspired by Central European mythology, where history meets legend. Unreal Engine 4 powers breathtaking environments, from traditional tombs and dungeons to enchanted castles and a forest made of copper.

Stones of the Revenant – £7.99

Stones of the Revenant is inspired by retro arcade beat-em-ups mixed with elements from your favorite classic action-platformers. Choose from six playable heroes; Radcliffe the Knight, Halvar the Barbarian, Brielle the Sorceress, Galina the Ranger, Isaak the Thief, and Fritz the Tinkerer. Each with their own unique playstyle! Pair up with a friend via local co-op or fight your way solo through the Revenant’s followers and their undead minions. Destroy powerful artifacts known as the Stones of the Revenant and defeat the Revenant himself. Don’t let looks fool you! This is a challenging quest to save the realm of the living… Are you up for it?

Zombie Army Trilogy – £29.99

Zombie Army Trilogy is a pulse-pounding third person shooter with three epic campaigns, a heart-pumping horde mode, and intense horror action.

In the dying flames of World War II, a legion of undead super soldiers threaten to overwhelm the whole of Europe. Fight alone or team up to save humanity from the zombie menace!

Battle through three epic campaigns across 15 demon-infested missions. Play solo of fight back to back in online or local wireless co-op for 2-4 players. Dare you take on the challenge?

Chapeau – £12.99

The spirit of local co-op is alive, and it’s haunting hilarious headwear! Go Head to Head with your friends in frantic Versus modes or try working together in Cap-tivating co-op. You can even fly solo in Challenge mode to unlock new hats and maps!

Bounce, float and zoom through the air and land on people’s heads to score points. Use jetpacks, dogs, shields…anything you can do to get a-Head of the competition and master the playstyle of each headpiece!

Nirvana Pilot Yume – £4.49

Nirvana Pilot Yume is the cure for your ‘80s sci-fi anime nostalgia: a retro-synthwave world with space races inspired by the DOS classic game and a steamy visual novel of romance and redemption. Rise the volume and turn on the neon lights: welcome to 3080.

WordHerd – £4.99

Take a break with Mia and zone out of the daily grind with chilled gameplay and absorbing wordplay.

Help Mia call the lost animals home before nightfall. Learn some modern, obscure and comic meanings as you try to beat your longest, rarest and highest scoring words through the ninety levels of word detective animal rescue.

Mia will do her best to help you but when she’s out of words you’re on your own…

Wurroom – £0.89

Wurroom is an interactive art experience born in the minds of two holographic entities: Michael Rfdshir and Serge Bulat. It is designed to reveal things about ourselves and measure our imagination.

Curious Expedition – £13.49

Curious Expedition is a roguelike expedition simulation set in the late 19th century. Take the role of famous historical personalities and venture forth on expeditions to unexplored regions on a quest for fame, science and, of course, fortune!

Don your pith helmet and khakis and make your way through a lush, procedurally generated world full of wonder and mystery.

MazM: Jekyll and Hyde – £11.29

“MazM: Jekyll and Hyde” is a darkly entertaining adventure game based on the classic 1886 novel “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson, in which you’ll tackle the mystery from a totally new angle!

You’ll travel back to 19th century London and view the city through the eyes of Mr. Utterson, a lawyer that walks the true path hunting for clues to solve a disturbing mystery, and Mr. Hyde, who has been pushed to his physical limits. Wander the streets of this psychological thriller and prepare for an ending you would never expect!

Junk Jack – £13.49

Travel in procedural planets full of content to discover, monsters to combat, crafts to learn and loot to equip or simply proudly display in your home.

Enjoy the charming experience focused on building and improving your home. Tame and breed creatures, cook foods, collect animal companions, farm exotic plants, collect fish, grow flowers, play with your friends!

All of this is possible in Junk Jack, much more of everything you’d imagined!

Snakeybus – £10.79

Snakeybus is an absurd arcade-driving game and frantic score-chasing experience where the biggest danger is yourself! Wind through city streets, pick up as many passengers as you can and deliver them to their destination to increase your score AND the length of your bus!

Boost, jump, and steer around an obstacle course of your own making! Test your serpentine skills with various maps, modes, and bus types! All aboard the Snakeybus!

Lost Artifacts – £7.89

Set off with Claire on an adventure through the uncharted continent of the casual strategy game Lost Artifact . Get ready for 40 vivid levels, lots of different objectives, increasing difficulty, a fun plot, and a unique world and captivating gameplay for any age. Build a city and manage resources, restore ancient statues, use powerful magic and draw power from holy places. With its simple controls and easy training, you’ll be playing like a pro in no time.

New Switch demos

Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada –

Fury Unleashed

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition

Next week: Grimvalor, Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, Ubongo, Convoy: A Tactical Roguelike, Towertale, Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition, Gunbrick: Reloaded, Vigor, RMX Real Motocross, Depixtion, and Tharsis.