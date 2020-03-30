Increased console sales help Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reclaim no.1

Due to reasons obvious, PS4 and Xbox One console sales have spiked in the UK. This has had an impact on the chart, which sees more activity than usual.

It wasn’t a great week for Nintendo, however – Switch stock is so thin on the ground currently that software sales have dropped sharply. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has left the top ten for the first time in months, while Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild tumbled down the top 40.

So, what are PS4 and Xbox One late comers buying with their new systems? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and FIFA 20, it seems. Both enjoyed significant sales boosts, helping CoD return to the top of the chart and FIFA 20 take #2.

This ushered Animal Crossing: New Horizons down two places to #3. DOOM Eternal also dropped to #4 during its second week on sale.

Forza Horizon 4 is at #5, up from #8. Forza Horizon 3 is back in the chart at #20 too, fuelled by sales of the Xbox One All-Digital bundle.

The evergreen GTA V held onto #6, followed by Crash N.Sane Trilogy (#7), Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (#8), Spyro Reignited Trilogy (#9), and Red Dead Redemption 2 at #10.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Sea of Thieves and The Last of Us Remastered all climbed the chart to take places just outside the top ten. We imagine most were purchased alongside new consoles.

Recent releases Pokémon Mystery Dungeon and Nioh 2 continued to fall down the chart, meanwhile, now at #27 and #38 (respectively).