Panzer Dragoon: Remake hits the Switch, launching alongside Saints Row IV, ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4, Ara Fell, Bug Academy, and dozens more

How do you follow up last week’s double-whammy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM 64? Not with Ubisoft’s paring of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, that’s for sure.

Thankfully there are plenty of other games hitting the UK Switch eShop this week. An intriguing bunch, in fact. Panzer Dragoon: Remake has appeared out of nowhere, originally due much later in the year. The on-rails shooter will set you back £22.49, featuring vastly enhanced visuals and improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is another big hitter. The Switch iteration of Saints Row The Third was apparently shoddy. This 2013 follow-up has had more effort put into it, thankfully.

“Saints Row IV: Re-Elected fares far better with better performance, minimal input lag and a refreshingly solid output in handheld mode. It’s gunplay is always going to be messy and its unashamed sense of humour will undoubtedly offend some, but having such an activity rich experience running so well on your handheld console isn’t to be sniffed at,” said Nintendo Life before dishing out an 8/10.

It also gained a 3.5/5 from Screen Rant: “Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is still the exact same game that released back in 2013, but is just as fun today as it was almost a decade ago.”

ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4 also launches tomorrow, offering outlandish hack ‘n slash action. Reviews are yet to drop. The same goes for the Disney tie-in Gigantosaurus: The Game, which combines racing with exploration.

Then we have Bohemian Killing, an investigative adventure set in the late 19th century. After a grisly murder takes place in a hotel room, you find yourself in the courtroom. It’s up to you to prove your innocence by backtracking through the story in real-time, looking for evidence. We’ve spent some time with this one and it suits the Switch well – each playthrough lasts around 30 minutes, with several outcomes to discover. Look for a review soon.

Bug Academy is another PC conversion, being a wacky physics-based puzzler with a bunch of cartoon-like bugs. Quests include catching ghosts, delivering fridges, and firing rockets into space. It went down well on Steam earlier this year, gaining positive reviews.

If you’re up for something doubtlessly slow burning, a trio of tactical turn-based games also launch this week: Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition, Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition, and Children of Zodiarcs. Ara Fell flies for the flag for RPGs, meanwhile, featuring pixel art visuals and a world designed around exploration.

Visual novel Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York might be worth a look too. Nintendo World Report claims it desperately needs a ‘skip text’ patch, but it’s otherwise good.

They also gave Mekorama – a 3D puzzler similar to Captain Toad – the review treatment, resulting in a solid 7/10. “While the music and sound effects are unremarkable, almost every stage presents a new and interesting challenge that would generally take a minute or three to solve. Those looking for a lighter, low-stress puzzle experience would do well to show Mekorama some love,” they said.

As usual, the full list of Switch eShop titles can be found below. It’s worth noting that Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy may show up out of the blue – it was spotted on the Canadian eShop ahead of an official reveal.

New Switch eShop releases

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 – £49.99

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 is the latest evolution of PIRATE WARRIORS action! Based on the concept of “experiencing a real ONE PIECE battlefield,” buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the ONE PIECE world!

Injecting fresh elements that couldn’t be achieved in previous entries has now realized an even more thrilling brand of PIRATE WARRIORS action!

Panzer Dragoon: Remake – £22.49

On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower.

Key Features:

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected – £34.99

You are the President of the United States of America, and you must save all of us on Earth.

The Boss of the Saints has been elected to the Presidency of the United States but the Saints are just getting started.

After a catastrophic alien invasion of Earth, led by the evil Overlord Zinyak, the Saints have been transported to a bizarro-Steelport simulation. With homies new and old at their side, and an arsenal of superpowers and strange weapons, they must fight to free humanity from alien granddaddy Zinyak’s mental grasp.

The Saints have gone from the poorhouse to the Penthouse, to The White House – but now it’s up to you to free the world from Zinyak and his alien empire, saving the world in the wildest open world game ever, playable for the first time on Nintendo Switch.

Slot – £8.09

Feeling lucky? Then try you luck with Slot, a fun and easy to play slot machine simulation game that brings you all the glitz and glam of the Vegas Strip, anytime anywhere.

Kick-start your wild Vegas adventure with 1,000 coins. How much can you win?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York – £17.99

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York presents the conflict between two vampiric factions: the traditionalist Camarilla and the fiercely independent Anarchs. It’s a unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in the rich universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition.

Hyperspace Delivery Service – £8.99

You’ve been hired by the Hyperspace Delivery Service to make a delivery to planet Miridian V.

Located on the other side of explored space, the trip to Miridian V will be a dangerous yet lucrative journey full of mad robots and unpredictable stellar phenomenon.

Can you and your crew survive the trip? Will you die from the dreaded Telunian flu? Hyperspace Delivery Service offers an exciting and strategically challenging journey where you must manage your fuel, oxygen, food, and various other supplies to make your delivery within the target time.

Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition – £22.49

In a grim dystopian future, where mankind has scattered across the galaxy and the human society has split into two distinct classes, you are a poor stateless outcast forced to live off scraps from derelict alien stations and ships in the outer space. A fabled alien derelict ship somewhere within the Deep Sky sector of space is your voucher for a citizenship and a promise of cozy life on a hospitable planet.

Jeopardy! – £15.99

Enjoy JEOPARDY! to show off your knowledge and test your reflexes as you play the iconic game of “answers and questions”.

Colorgrid – £0.89

Find the correct positions for your lasers and mirrors to get the right mix of colors in each material.

70 hand-crafted levels with increasing complexity.

Originally composed music to help you focus and relax while solving the puzzles

Learn the basics of color mixing to solve the levels.

Wheel of Fortune – £15.99

Play as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune® and enjoy an authentic TV-show experience at home or on the go.

Spin the iconic wheel and compete with friends, family or online contestants to put your brain to the test by solving more than 4,000 unique word puzzles!

Dogurai – £4.49

In a dystopian future, where Armies and the Police were replaced by robots and machines, their creator decided to take over the world. Now, it’s up to Bones, a retired dog samurai from the Special Forces, to fight against the robot menace alone.

R.B.I. Baseball 20 – £22.99

Unleash greatness with your MLB crew in R.B.I. Baseball 20. R.B.I. 20 redefines arcade baseball action with massive advancements including brand new batting, pitching and base running controls, all-new broadcast-style pitching camera, major visual improvements and more authenticity. Plus, all your favorite gameplay modes including Franchise, Exhibition and Home Run Derby are back!

Bohemian Killing – £7.19

In Bohemian Killing the gameplay mechanics are based on the concept of two tightly interconnected timelines. The game offers a massive number of opportunities and ways by which the player can try to prove the protagonist’s innocence. For example, the player can lie, support their testimony with additional evidence or even pretend to be insane in order to clear the protagonist of charges.

Bug Academy – £11.69

The Bug Academy consists of a series of lessons in which we overcome challenges based on logic and the physics system.They have to face various tasks – including delivering parcels, repairing damaged installations, building bridges, extinguishing fires, as well as playing musical instruments, painting, dancing, and even flying into space; all within the bounds of a physics system which, of course, leads to many funny situations.

Rhythm of the Gods – £4.49

Solve the problems that the mortal realm faces in this auto-running, Greek-inspired rhythm game. Fight a variety of mythological monsters that are causing a chorus of chaos to impress each god and earn your right to challenge them one-on-one – in a battle of rhythm, of course. Keep in time and reveal each gods’ true tune to persuade them that you have what it takes.

Mekorama – £4.49

Guide the adorable robot “B” (because he looks like a Bee) to safety after he crash lands on a strange cubic planet.

Explore each level, rotating it in 3D to see all sides, looking for a way through to the goal. Make use of lifts and slide platforms to get around while looking out for dangers.

Think outside of the box to find solutions sometimes in unconventional ways to find a way forward. You’ll be amazed at what’s possible (and necessary!) and before long captivated to get to the end.

Grand Guilds – £15.99

Grand Guilds is a story-driven, tactical RPG with unique card combat mechanics. You and your comrades will journey the lands of Irin, a continent on the brink of another war, while engaging in challenging tactical combat. Each playable character has unique mechanics and abilities that, when combined properly, will make the difference between complete victory or utter defeat.

Wenjia – £6.29

Wenjia is a 2D platform game with puzzle-solving elements. Players can freely travel between two realms (the material world and the energy world), each of them with different challenges and obstacles. Players must utilize both realms’ mechanisms to reach their final goal.

WENJIA’s exquisite hand-drawn graphics bring out both the vivid colorfulness of the Matter Realm and the fantastical strangeness of the Energy Realm. The sharp contrast between the two realms offers the players a unique visual feast.

JigSaw Abundance – £4.49

JigSaw Puzzle game with touch-screen support!

Use your finger to play your favorite jigsaw puzzle games….

Now with more themes and more puzzles!

50 Different High-Quality Puzzle Images…10 different themes to choose from…14 calming puzzle music tracks…

Wanba Warriors – £8.99

Have you got what it takes to be a Wanba Warrior? Step into the absurd world of calligraphy combat and prepare to lay the smackdown upon all who dare to oppose you, dishing out damage with your chosen ink brush of brutality!

Ara Fell Enhanced Edition – £16.19

Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition is a 16-bit era Japanese-style RPG by Stegosoft Games. The new Enhanced Edition features a slew of upgrades, including a revamped battle system, new character classes and skills, new side quests, an overhauled UI, upgraded crafting system, new enchanting system, enhanced aspect ratios, new difficulty modes, an autosave feature and more!

Dream Gallery – £4.99

In this marvelous sunny world, fallen flower petals lie in profusion. The clear mountain creek gently bubbles. Red-crowned cranes leisurely stroll across the creek, casually pecking fish from the water. The gentle breeze rustles the edges of your clothing. And following the footsteps of the wind, a flower petal roams through the grand halls, and gently lands on your shoulder. By the fountain of dreams, you gaze into the fragments of memory, and begin to ponder.

Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition – £17.99

Create, equip and lead a team of heroes. Each unit will have its own abilities and weaknesses, so plan your combat strategy accordingly. You’ll journey through stinking primeval forests, boneyards riddled with crypts and the graves of fallen warriors, and other places even the bravest adventurer would fear to tread.

Battles, traps, and bizarre enemies… Everything and everyone wishes to take your life, but don’t succumb to despair. Between fights your party can take their rest at a fountain, or while on the road in an old church which leaves its doors open to the weary and wounded.

NecroWorm – £4.49

Chew your way through 120 levels of addictive puzzle gameplay, where your only goal is to devour everything but your own wormy self. It’s quick, tasty, and hard to resist. Just like a late-night snack.

Trailer Trashers – £8.99

Challenge your friends in Death-match, Last Man Standing, Shotgun Soccer or crown yourself king of the couch in the all-including Party Mode! All bullets will bounce off the walls, giving your friends no place to hide, but watch out since your bullets might end up biting you in the ass! There are 3 weapon types in the game. By default you carry a shotgun and every stage has two extra weapon pickups.

One Step From Eden – £17.99

One Step from Eden combines strategic deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, allowing your character the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts. Can you make it to Eden or will your destruction be imminent?

CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE- – £8.99

Chaos Code -New Sign of Catastrophe- now appearing on the Nintendo Switch!

Enjoy high speed 2D combat with a wide variety of special moves, anytime and anywhere!

Chose from a robust roster of 16 unique characters, including a government agent, a ninja, a magical girl, a manga artist, an android and more!

Every fight is unique with selectable attacks, movement styles and color options making each character your own!

Gigantosaurus The Game – £34.99

Explore and race across the prehistoric world of Gigantosaurus. This Disney dino tale is part saving the world, part super race, and all giant fun!

Rocky, Tiny, Mazu and Bill have scary problems – like the meteor that’s blocked up Giganto’s volcano! Only you and your dino friends can dare to solve puzzles and save the day – but you might need Giganto’s powers too! And the end of each story is the start of a super rally to the next zone. Will you be the most roarsome adventurer or the fastest racer?

Children of Zodiarcs – £15.99

Take control of Nahmi and her fellow outcasts, utilising a brand new deck and dice based combat system to strike a blow to the noble Lords’ and Ladies’ unquenchable thirst for profit.

CopperBell – £6.29

Copperbell is a hand-drawn adventure game where a demon lurks in the forest and only you can banish the evil. Test your wit and will by fighting enemies and evading traps. Explore and master dangerous environments. Uncover secrets and defeat challenging bosses!

Repressed – £7.19

In Repressed, the standard physical hero is abandoned, which affects the change in the environment in which he is able to function. As a shadow, the player must make sure to stay in the light and have space to bounce back. It is therefore important to use the right perspective. Changing the angle of the camera can unlock previously unseen paths.

As they travel through the world, players collect fragments of their memories, which then have to be reassembled.

Duck Souls+ – £4.99

Duck Souls+ is a fast-paced, action platformer about a little duck with an incredible skill to dash and a mission, find all the eggs to save his species.

Duck Souls+ is set in a cute and deadly fantasy world, where many traps will rip your wings off your body while you struggle to grasp the frail, fragile egg.

Run, jump and dash through a colourful and treacherous environment to save everyone and become a hero, if you can.

Next week: HyperParasite, In Other Waters, The Complex, Chapeau, Zombie Army Trilogy, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Wurroom, Rascal Fight, MazM: Jekyll and Hyde, Curious Expedition, Snakeybus, and Lost Artifacts.