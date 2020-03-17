DOOM Eternal review round-up

Many would be content if DOOM Eternal simply offered more of the same. Rather than retread old ground, however, id Software has built on DOOM 2016’s sturdy foundation by adding new ideas and mechanics while exploring the franchise’s mythology.

It’s a bold (and brash) attempt to deepen the experience, but some critics claim the new mechanics fall flat. Another common complaint from today’s reviews is that the platforming sections are lacklustre. Who didn’t see that coming, eh? Nevertheless, many reviewers proclaim DOOM Eternal to be an essential purchase – it’s a high octane thrill ride with some of this generation’s best combat and a ton of content.

The Metacritic currently stands at 87% on PS4 and 90% on Xbox One; the few niggles it possesses certainly don’t impact the experience heavily. Rip and tear your way through the critical analysis:

10/10 – TSA: Doom Eternal doesn’t just set the bar, it breaks it. Many of the best games of the FPS genre do what has already been done, and can do it really, really well, but Doom Eternal does what no other game has done before, crafting a fast-paced power fantasy that sets your brain cells on fire. It’s an addictive exploration of the mythic Doomslayer character that delivers hours of blood-drenched fun, dozens of memorable collectibles, and a fan-pleasing story book-ended with gorgeous worlds and unforgettable music. Doom Eternal is a ripping, tearing masterpiece.

9.5 – God is a Geek: Doom Eternal is loud, brash, hellishly violent, and 100% entertainment. It might not be the perfect video game, but it absolutely is the perfect Doom game.

9/10 – Push Square: DOOM Eternal delivers one of the best FPS campaigns of all time. The way it weds fast-paced, sensational action with gratifying platforming makes for a single player experience that will be remembered as one of the PS4’s very best. And with a smooth frame rate to boot alongside the phenomenal feeling of handling any one of the game’s weapons, id Software has truly outdone itself. DOOM Eternal is superb.

4.5/5 – Windows Central: DOOM marches back to the gates of hell with confidence, but some of its attempts to try new things fall flat. Literally.

4/5 – EGM: As long as Doom Eternal didn’t stray too far from its predecessor, it was going to be a good game. But id Software comes surprisingly close to muddying everything with new mechanics. The flamethrower and rechargeable chainsaw give you more options during battle, but they can also feel like unnecessary additions. Still, a deeper lore, a banging soundtrack, and plenty of demons to gib leave Doom Eternal in a happy place—relatively speaking.

8.5 – Destructoid: Doom Eternal keeps the strong foundation built back in 2016 intact, while adding some of its own panache in the process. I think we can officially declare that the last iteration wasn’t just a lone fluke, and that Doom is back in the shooter spotlight where it belongs.

8/10 – VideoGamer: It’s only when you stop playing, feeling somehow frazzled, energised, and jittery, that you realise the game has as much in common with the audiovisual arts as it does with a double-shot of espresso.

4/5 – VG247: When you’re right in the thick of it, zipping around like a toddler after a pack of Smarties, efficiently and methodically laying waste to the hordes of hell at 900 gibs per minute, this is the strongest Doom has ever been

8/10 – The Metro: A significant improvement on the reboot and while there are still a few flaws the core combat is some of the best in any first person shooter this generation.

3.5/5 – GamesRadar: Doom Eternal is a smart iteration of what came before it that occasionally stumbles under its own desire to evolve

Doom Eternal is out this Friday on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC. Switch owners have a little longer to wait.