UK chart: Nioh 2 carves up the competition

PS4 exclusive Nioh 2 had a successful launch, debuting at no.1 in the UK chart – something the 2017 original wasn’t able to achieve despite also launching at a quiet time of year.

Both Ori and the Will of the Wisps and My Hero One’s Justice 2 had to settle for positions outside the top ten. Microsoft’s lavish puzzle platformer made #13, while Bandai Namco’s anime tie-in took #16.

We’re mildly surprised by Ori’s chart position given that it’s available on the immensely popular Xbox Game Pass service. That said, physical sales are slow currently – it likely only had to sell a few thousand copies to break the top 20.

At #2 it’s another resurgence for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, fuelled by replenished Switch stock.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX – last week’s chart topper – didn’t see much of a tail off, dropping to #3.

Continuing this theme, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fell to #4 while FIFA 20 took a dive to #5. GTA V is at #6, down three positions; the recently discounted The Division 2 fell by two places to #7.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is one of the few risers this week, up to #8. Minecraft clings in at #9, and then at #10 it’s another Switch game- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020.

At the lower end of the top 40, Sea of Thieves, The Last of Us: Remastered and PES 2020 managed to make re-appearances.

Next Monday will see Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal duke it out for no.1. We have a feeling it’s going to be an extremely close call…