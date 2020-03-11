Ori and the Will of the Wisps review round-up

Ori and the Will of the Wisps launches on Xbox One and PC today, behind the first major Microsoft Studios release in quite some time.

Reviews are full of praise, to the point where the artsy Metroidvania has gained favourable comparisons to genre high notes Super Metroid and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. In fact, of the 27 critical reviews on Metacritic, not even one is below 8/10.

Take a look at what’s being said:

10/10 – The Sixth Axis: Ori and the Will of the Wisps builds on its predecessor’s near-perfect Metroidvania platforming and grows the concept to wonderful effect. A game that’s as much about rebirth, hope and wonder as it is death and decay, Will of the Wisps is a beautiful, enchanting piece of fantasy, and an instant classic.

98/100 – GamesBeat: As a huge fan of Ori and the Blind Forest, Will of the Wisps is everything that I could have wanted from a sequel. It’s a longer adventure with fantastic additions, especially the incredible boss fights. The ending sequence will go down as one of the best in gaming history. The occasional technical problems can be annoying, but I’d put up with five times as many bugs to play through this masterpiece.

9.5 – GameInformer: The story is fantastic, the world is breathtaking, and all of that pales in comparison to the wonderfully made gameplay that soars both as a platforming and combat game. Moon Studios has outdone itself with Will of the Wisps, delivering an experience that doesn’t have any lulls, makes the player feel clever, and just keeps getting better as it goes.

9/10 – VideoGamer: In the beauty stakes and beyond, there are very few, in the rarefied realms of indie or AAA, who can challenge it.

4.5/5 – Windows Central: It’s quite honestly almost absurd that this game costs just $30. Simply put, Ori and the Will of the Wisps has more of a soul than many $60 “AAA” titles I’ve played in recent years, and is a cherishable experience I’m sure I will return to repeatedly for many years to come. There wasn’t a single moment throughout Will of the Wisp’s powerful campaign that I felt bored, or fatigued, and the ending left me with an immediate sense of longing for more of Ori’s enchanted world.

9.0 – God is a Geek: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a fantastic sequel. It builds on the original with a few new ideas to deliver a complete experience.

8.5 – Dual Shockers: Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an exceptional adventure that every Xbox One owner should play. Despite its technical failings, it is one of the best Metroidvanias I have played this generation (just behind The Messenger and Axiom Verge). Moon Studios’ sequel is filled with moments of beauty both visually and in its storytelling. If that day one patch fixes those performance issues, there is no reason to skip on this game.

4/5 – EGM: Ori and the Will of the Wisps does everything that a good sequel is supposed to do. It refines The Blind Forest’s mechanics, expands on the world, and throws in a whole bunch of new moves and concepts. But in an era that’s rich with “emotional platformers,” Will of the Wisps doesn’t do anything to make itself stand out. It’s a fine, if not forgettable, experience.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is available for £24.99 on Xbox One and PC, also launching on Game Pass Ultimate. A fancy premium-priced collector’s edition can be found at retail.