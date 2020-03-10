Out this week: Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Nioh 2, Call of Duty: Warzone, My Hero One’s Justice 2, Dead or School, more

We imagine the developers and publishers behind this week’s releases carefully picked this week to launch their titles in order to avoid next Friday’s double whammy of DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing. If that’s the case, then they have our sympathies – Activision is about to launch the potentially massive free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone.
Launching at 7pm (GMT) today, Call of Duty: Warzone offers two modes – the in-game cash-based Plunder and a traditional Battle Royale – with support for over 100 players. Warzone takes place in Verdansk, a colossal map with varied terrane and over 300 points of interest. Five vehicle types feature: ATVs, Tactical Rovers, SUVs, Cargo Trucks, and Helicopters. Eurogamer and the PS Blog have more info.
Even without Warzone, it’s a pretty busy week for both the Xbox One and PS4. Microsoft is about to drop their first major Xbox One exclusive since Gears 5, in the form of the lavish action platformer Ori and the Will of the Wisps. As well as heading to Game Pass, it’s also getting the collector’s edition treatment at retail, which includes a steelbook, art book and soundtrack CD.
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is also available to Game Pass members, including a tonne of improvements and new features. We dare say it’s the version we should have received at launch.
Then there’s Bless Unleashed, a “next-generation” MMORPG from Bandai-Namco which is hitting the Xbox One first. You’ll find the trailer below.
Bandai Namco are also behind My Hero One’s Justice 2, an area brawler arriving on all three formats. Reviews are yet to go live, suggesting it may we worth holding off for now.
Team Ninja’s Nioh 2 is looking like a far safer purchase, being reasonably anticipated. What’s cool about this Souls-like is that the team has listened to feedback from the recent demos, implementing changes suggested by players.
Other new releases include Langrisser I & II – a remaster of two Fire Emblem-style cult RPGs, the anime side-scrolling hack ‘n slasher DEAD OR SCHOOL, a belated Xbox One conversion of the former Switch exclusive puzzle/platformer Pikuniku, and the Peggle-alike Roundguard. We love a bit of Peggle.
Next week: Animal Crossing New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2, Explosive Jake, R.B.I. Baseball 20, DOOM 64, and LA-Mulana 1 & 2: Hidden Treasures Edition.