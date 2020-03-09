Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX tops UK chart

With a Metacritic of 68%, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX isn’t exactly the best Pokémon game there ever was.

Nevertheless, it still managed to claim the UK chart top spot this week.

Former no.1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops to #2. GTA V rises to #3, FIFA 20 falls to #4 and then at #5 it’s The Division 2, which received a significant DLC add-on last week.

Two Point Hospital tumbled down four positions during its second week on sale, going from #2 to #6. Compared to other recent SEGA releases, that’s not bad going.

The rest of the UK top ten is Nintendo centric, with Minecraft on Switch at #6 followed by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Crash N. Sane Trilogy, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 at #10.

Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order is starting to lose its grip, falling all the way from #9 to #25 this week. Sony’s Dreams is making even more of a swift descent, currently sitting at #40.