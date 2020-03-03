Out this week: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, The Division 2: Warlords of New York, CrossCode, more

If it wasn’t for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on Switch the pickings would be rather slim this week, leaving just a few bits and pieces to talk about.

Primarily, the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo – which arrived on PSN today, clocking in at 7.6GB – and The Division 2: Warlords of New York DLC, which takes players back to Manhattan. If you’re wondering why The Division 2 is dirt cheap currently it’s because Ubisoft really, really, wants players to pick up this new premium-price add-on.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX meanwhile is a remake of the 2005 GBA/DS original, once again developed by RPG outfit Spike Chunsoft. In this mission-based dungeon crawler you play as one of 16 Pokémon, determined by a personality test at the beginning of the adventure. It seems we’re in for a few ‘quality of life’ upgrades, including an auto-save feature. Mega Evolutions are promised, too. Expect reviews to surface before the week is out.

Things are slightly busier in the US, with both the RPG/beat’em up hybrid Granblue Fantasy: Versus and the Kickstarter-funded hero shooter Holfraine due on PS4. Granblue Fantasy Versus isn’t set to grace our shores until 27th March, while Holfraine doesn’t appear to have a UK release date. We’ve added a trailer below, though, just in case it magically turns up.

On Xbox One we can expect just four new releases, all of which are also heading to PS4 – Amoeba Battle, Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly, Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet, and 60 Seconds!

Then on PS4 there’s the well-received retro-inspired 2D action RPG CrossCode, horror adventure Pathologic 2, and Sometimes You’s short story Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut. If you’re up for bagging some doubtlessly easy trophies while on the move, that last one is also out on PS Vita.

New release showcase

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

CrossCode

Holfraine

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

New multiformat releases

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York

Amoeba Battle

Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly

60 Seconds!

Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet

New on PSN

ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 3

Color Slayer

SEPARATION

Pathologic 2

Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut

CrossCode

WARRIORS OROCHI 4 Ultimate

New Nintendo retail releases

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Mystery Investigations 1

Code: Realize Guardian Of Rebirth

Secrets of Magic 1 and 2

Next week: Nioh 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Bless Unleashed, My Hero One’s Justice 2, MLB The Show 20, Dead or School, Langrisser I & II, and Hidden Through Time.