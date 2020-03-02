The cure for what ails you – SEGA’s Two Point Hospital enters the UK chart at #2

Theme Hospital spiritual successor Two Point Hospital enters the UK chart at #2 this week, with the Switch version proving the most popular.

Hopefully it has more staying power than SEGA’s recent releases – both Yakuza Remastered Collection and the Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle left the top 40 after just one week on sale.

Rune Factory 4 Special was the only other new entry, taking #17. This means it was a no-show for both Metro Redux and Samurai Shodown on Switch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the week’s best-seller, re-taking #1 after losing out to FIFA 20 for the past few weeks. EA’s sports sim is now at #3, while GTA V and Minecraft claim #4 and #5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holds onto #6. Then at #7 it’s Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Ubisoft has been selling the looter shooter at a rock bottom price for the past month or so, hoping to re-establish a large userbase for this week’s premium-priced DLC.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy also re-entered the top ten, up from #17 to #8.

Star Wars: The Fallen Order dropped five places to #9 – its lowest chart position yet – while Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fuelled took #10, up from #22.

After re-entering at #7 last week, thanks to a new promotional campaign, Team Sonic Racing drops several positions to #12. Luigi’s Mansion 3 also leaves the top ten, dropping from #9 to #13.

Sony’s Dreams remains in the top twenty for another week, albeit barely – the creation tool sits at #19. Hunt: Showdown has made a swift descent too, currently at #40.