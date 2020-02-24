SEGA classics (and Team Sonic Racing) re-enter UK top ten

Half-term has given the UK chart a slight shuffle, most notably ushering Team Sonic Racing – which has seen promotional activity thanks to the Sonic movie – back into the chart at #7.

SEGA’s Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle was also the best selling new release of last week, debuting at #10.

Crytek’s well-received Hunt: Showdown took #29, meanwhile.

It isn’t all good news for SEGA though, as the Yakuza Remastered Collection – which arrived at #4 last week – has now fallen out the top 40 entirely. The same goes for THQ’s Darksiders Genesis, which is similarly nowhere to be seen.

We can expect to see SEGA bounce back once more next week as Two Point Hospital is out on PS4, Xbox One and Switch this Tuesday. Renewed interest may help Team Sonic Racing – which we awarded a lukewarm 6/10 at launch -stick around too. It’s a shame they didn’t have some Sonic movie DLC planned. A real missed opportunity, we feel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is also back in the chart at #11 due to GAME giving it away for free when purchasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. An odd call, seeing most CoD players likely own a copy.

It’s business as usual for the UK top five, featuring FIFA 20 on top duly followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, GTA V, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Minecraft on Switch.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #6, Forza Horizon 4 re-entered at #8 – presumably due to a price drop – while Luigi’s Mansion 3 remained at #9.

Sony’s Dreams wasn’t as fortunate, falling from #8 to #15 during its second week on sale.