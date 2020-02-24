Out this week: Two Point Hospital, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, House Flipper, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, more

The console version of SEGA’s Two Point Hospital leaves the waiting room this week, featuring two DLC packs and modest £34.99 price tag. This spiritual successor to the much-loved Bullfrog classic Theme Hospital hasn’t lost anything in translation from PC, with the Switch version suiting the system perfectly. In fact, the Switch release is currently the highest-scoring with a Metacritic of 88%.

It gained top marks (10/10) from Nintendo World Report, who couldn’t praise it enough, and an almost as impressive 9/10 from Nintendo Life. “The highest praise we can give Two Point Hospital is that it feels impossible not to have fun with it. It’s zanier than an episode of Scrubs and shot through with some of the most satisfying sim gameplay of any title this generation,” said NL.

SEGA’s Space Channel 5 VR – Kinda Funky News Flash! – announced just a few weeks ago – also gets a PSVR re-release this week. The Switch sees a couple of belated conversions too, including an enhanced version of the 3DS’ Rune Factory 4 Special, and the first-person shooter double pack Metro Redux from Deep Silver.

Tardy conversions all around, it seems, as over on Xbox One there’s One Finger Death Punch 2 – which went down well on PC – the excellent rhythm actioner Sayonara Wild Hearts, and yet more Kingdom Hearts in the form of the Kingdom Hearts III – Re Mind DLC. Yakuza 0, yet another SEGA re-release, also heads to Game Pass. It’s a fine way to become acquainted with the series.

We can expect Wasteland Remastered on Game Pass tomorrow (Tuesday) too. A remake of the 1988 original, which went on to inspire Fallout, it features overhauled visuals and sound, as well as a few quality of life improvements.

Capcom’s Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy series likewise gains a digital dust-off. Reviews went live today, including an 8.5 from Destructoid: “Any one of these games are worth throwing 10 bucks at, much less all six. So long as you can deal with some antiquated visuals (even with the new look) and a bit of exploration-based frustration with the ZX games in particular, you’ll have plenty of rainy days squared away with the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection.”

Then on Friday, there’s One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Know, a 3D arena brawler for PS4 and Xbox One from Spike Chunsoft and Bandai Namco. You’ll find the trailer below.

The same day also sees the release of Sometimes You’s Bucket Knight, an inexpensive 2D platformer from the creators of Awesome Pea, due out on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PS Vita. Yes – the occasional indie title still graces the Vita.

On the more obscure side of things there’s House Flipper – a house renovation sim which was surprisingly well-received on PC. That’s joined by the cartoony tactical football game Ganbare! Super Strikers, and a PS4 remaster (of sorts) of Real Heroes: Firefighter – a game that can be traced back to the Wii.

Hear that? That’s the sound of alarm bells.

Next week: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Spellbreak, Holfraine, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Warlords of New York, Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly, Code: Realize Guardian Of Rebirth, and 60 Seconds!