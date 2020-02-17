Yakuza Remastered Collection fends of Dreams and Darksiders Genesis

SEGA’s Yakuza Remastered Collection was the best-selling new release of last week, sailing into the UK chart at a highly respectable #3.

Dreams and Darksiders Genesis weren’t far behind, though – the Sony-published creation suite made #8, while THQ’s hack ‘n slash spin-off entered at #11.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Dreams has been available via early access for quite some time and that Darksiders Genesis debuted on PC (and Stadia) late December. This may have impacted sales.

Congrats to SEGA, certainly – it took a long time to establish the Yakuza series in the west, and now it has one of the most dedicated fanbases around. Their persistence has paid off.

The top two positions in the UK chart remain unchanged, with FIFA 20 claiming no.1 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at #2.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order climbed three positions to take #4. GTA V moved down to #5.

The evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #6, while Minecraft on Switch held onto #7. Continuing this theme, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and NBA 2K20 stayed put at #9 and #10, respectively.

Need for Speed: Heat also enjoyed a resurgence last week, up from #19 to #13. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 managed to re-enter the top 40 too, back at #18 thanks to a major price cut.