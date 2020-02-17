Out this week: Bayonetta & Vanquish, Hunt: Showdown, Katana Kami, Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, more

SEGA fans rejoice! Last week’s Yakuza Remastered Collection was just the beginning, as the prolific publisher has a slew of other new releases lined-up over the next fortnight.
The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle leads the way this week, available in a steelbook double pack at retail or to download individually digitally. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (with playable Knuckles!) and SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2 then hit the Switch later this week, while next week sees the launch of the anticipated Theme Hospital spiritual successor Two Point Hospital, and the arrival of Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky on PS4.
Fans of all things SEGA may also be interested in Shenmue III’s Story Quest Pack DLC, which is due out Tuesday and entails a run-in with Shenmue II’s Shuqin Zhang.
Keeping with the retro theme, Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle – announced barely a week ago – heads to both PS4 and Switch on Thursday, including Renegade, Double Dragons 1-3, and 11 Kunio-kun games that previously never left Japan.
The Switch gets a further retro fix with Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo, which Video Chums rather enjoyed. “In terms of the quality of its games, Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo is a slight notch below Alpha but it’s still great to have 6 classic titles in 1 convenient collection. It’s just too bad that it’s missing any supplementary content,” they said.
As for games somewhat newer, THQ are readying the racer Dcl – Drone Championship League, while Crytek’s well-received competitive horror shooter Hunt: Showdown comes out of hiding on PS4.
There’s also Azur Lane: Crosswave – a Japanese shooter based around historic naval battles – and Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, a dungeon-crawling spin-off from Spike Chunsoft. Trailers for these two are below.
New multiformat releases
- Hunt: Showdown
- Draugen
- Knightin’
New on PSN
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle
- Azur Lane: Crosswave
- Shenmue III: Story Quest Pack
- Coaster
- ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 4
- Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Autobahn Police Simulator 2
- Bullet Sorrow VR
New on Xbox One
- Bunny Parking
- Lost Artifacts
- Thief Simulator
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Ailment
- Uncharted Tides: Port Royal
New Switch retail releases
- Narcos: Rise of The Cartels
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late [Cl-R]
- Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Limited Edition
- Tales Of The Tiny Planet
Next week: Two Point Hospital, OVERPASS, Bucket Knight, ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Wasteland Remastered, Vasilis, Castle of no Escape 2, One Finger Death Punch 2, STAB STAB STAB!, Biotope – Aquarium Simulator, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, Samurai Shodown (Switch), Real Heroes: Firefighter, Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash, House Flipper, Hayfever, Hero Must Die. Again, and Bloodroots.