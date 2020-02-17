Out this week: Bayonetta & Vanquish, Hunt: Showdown, Katana Kami, Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, more

SEGA fans rejoice! Last week’s Yakuza Remastered Collection was just the beginning, as the prolific publisher has a slew of other new releases lined-up over the next fortnight.

The Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle leads the way this week, available in a steelbook double pack at retail or to download individually digitally. SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (with playable Knuckles!) and SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2 then hit the Switch later this week, while next week sees the launch of the anticipated Theme Hospital spiritual successor Two Point Hospital, and the arrival of Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky on PS4.

Fans of all things SEGA may also be interested in Shenmue III’s Story Quest Pack DLC, which is due out Tuesday and entails a run-in with Shenmue II’s Shuqin Zhang.

Keeping with the retro theme, Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle – announced barely a week ago – heads to both PS4 and Switch on Thursday, including Renegade, Double Dragons 1-3, and 11 Kunio-kun games that previously never left Japan.

The Switch gets a further retro fix with Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo, which Video Chums rather enjoyed. “In terms of the quality of its games, Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo is a slight notch below Alpha but it’s still great to have 6 classic titles in 1 convenient collection. It’s just too bad that it’s missing any supplementary content,” they said.

As for games somewhat newer, THQ are readying the racer Dcl – Drone Championship League, while Crytek’s well-received competitive horror shooter Hunt: Showdown comes out of hiding on PS4.

There’s also Azur Lane: Crosswave – a Japanese shooter based around historic naval battles – and Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story, a dungeon-crawling spin-off from Spike Chunsoft. Trailers for these two are below.

New release showcase

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle

Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle

Hunt: Showdown

Drone Champions League – The Game

Azur Lane: Crosswave

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo

KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story

New multiformat releases

Hunt: Showdown

Draugen

Knightin’

New on PSN

Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle

Azur Lane: Crosswave

Shenmue III: Story Quest Pack

Coaster

ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG 4

Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story

Townsmen: A Kingdom Rebuilt

Autobahn Police Simulator 2

Bullet Sorrow VR

New on Xbox One

Bunny Parking

Lost Artifacts

Thief Simulator

Reigns: Game of Thrones

Ailment

Uncharted Tides: Port Royal

New Switch retail releases

Narcos: Rise of The Cartels

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe: Late [Cl-R]

Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Limited Edition

Tales Of The Tiny Planet

Next week: Two Point Hospital, OVERPASS, Bucket Knight, ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Wasteland Remastered, Vasilis, Castle of no Escape 2, One Finger Death Punch 2, STAB STAB STAB!, Biotope – Aquarium Simulator, Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV, Samurai Shodown (Switch), Real Heroes: Firefighter, Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash, House Flipper, Hayfever, Hero Must Die. Again, and Bloodroots.