Feast your eyes on this week’s new Switch games, including Snack World, Darksiders Genesis, Rise of Insanity, Railway Empire and more

If Valentine’s Day has you in the mood for romancing, you’re in luck – Speed Dating for Ghosts is amongst this week’s eShop releases, giving the chance to meet ghouls ‘n ghosts from various time periods and find more about the lives they led. If you’re up for something silly, you should probably give it a ghost of a chance.

Nintendo’s SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD and THQ’s Darksiders Genesis are this week’s big-name releases, meanwhile. Reviews of the Switch iteration of Darksiders Genesis are curiously slow to surface. The PS4 version – also out this week – currently has a 76% Metacritic, if that helps with a potential purchasing decision.

“While not as polished as the PC version, Darksiders Genesis loses none of the effortless charm, cool, or playability on console. A great addition to the franchise and a must-have for the fans,” was God is a Geek’s verdict.

Reviews of the humorous role-player Snack World are more forthcoming. Not even the Nintendo sites could agree on this one. Nintendo Life deemed it worthy of an 8/10, praising the visuals, music and dialogue. Nintendo World Report opted for a 6/10, while My Nintendo News enjoyed it a tad more dishing out a 6.5.

Rise of Insanity also launches today, making the jump from PS4. It was originally a PSVR title, and sadly, its roots are evident – it’s a short and straightforward experience, offering just a handful of simple puzzles to crack. It performs well, however, boasting some slick visuals and a smooth framerate. We awarded it 6/10 yesterday, noting as such.

Railway Empire is a belated conversion likewise. We quite enjoyed this management sim on Xbox One, finding it rather relaxing. It’s nice to put construction aside for a bit and follow a train as it makes its journey through the mountain ranges, towns and countryside, loading and unloading its precious cargo as it goes. Here’s a link to the trailer.

A ‘Blockbuster Sale’ is also underway, with modest discounts on big name first and third-party titles. The full list can be found here.

Speaking of lists, here’s what you’ll find on the eShop this week:

New Switch eShop releases

Darksiders Genesis – £34.99

DARKSIDERS GENESIS is an action/adventure that tears its way through Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of DARKSIDERS before the events of the original game.

Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman STRIFE, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Speedway Racing – £8.99

In Speedway Racing, you will enjoy the fastest, most spectacular races at over 350 Km/h, avoiding multiple collisions against 20 rivals.

There are several modes available, including Championship, Arcade and 4-player multiplayer.

There is also an online leader board where you can compare your best times with those of your friends and players from around the world.

Super Loop Drive – £3.59

Play tracks with easy and hard difficulty options, unique environments and iconic cars from the ’70s!

Adjust your speed as you accelerate and brake at the right moments to avoid crashing into another vehicle.

Earn more coins with every loop, unlock cars, expand your collection and see what suits you best.

Rise of Insanity – £8.99

Set in America in the 1970s, the story centers around Dr. Stephen Dowell, a renowned psychologist faced with a difficult patient who shows distinct yet contradictory symptoms of different mental disorders. The life of the doctor himself is also shrouded in mystery – you must step into his shoes to find out the truth.

What terrible fate has befallen your wife and child? Is your new patient, on whom you are testing your experimental treatment methods, somewhat responsible for what happened? Who is to blame? Don’t lose your nerve and overcome your fear.

Florence – £4.99

At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world.

Experience every beat of Florence and Krish’s relationship through a series of bespoke gameplay vignettes – from flirting to fighting, from helping each other grow to growing apart. Drawing inspiration from ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is intimate, raw and personal.

Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition – £35.99

United States, 1830: ‘The New World’ is in its ascendancy. Industry is booming, and the race is on to establish the most dominant and powerful rail empire in all of North America. It’s time to outthink and outmaneuver your competitors as you lead your company into the 20th century!

Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition features the additional content Mexico, The Great Lakes and Crossing the Andes unlocking new scenarios on regional maps, additional soundtracks, locomotives as well as introducing the night & snow mode.

SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD – £39.99

Forget fame, glory or the honour of Snack World – when it comes to dungeon crawling, the most important thing is the loot! Explore randomly-generated dungeons in search of the rarest treasures and new equipment, besting brutal bosses along the way in your pursuit of greater goodies.

Kitty Maestro – £5.00

Inspired by classic video games and Game & Watch LCD games, Kitty Maestro features randomly generated, accurate music as part of a meowtastic monochromatic arcade game set in a city of cats.

Speed Dating for Ghosts – £5.89

Part horror, part comedy, and kinda sorta heartbreaking, Speed Dating for Ghosts is a game like no other about finding companionship and closure in the afterlife.

Meet more than a dozen ghosts of oh so many backgrounds, genders, and time periods. Learn how they died, as well as how they lived, then help them find peace… if they like you enough to open up first.

The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda – £6.29

“The Incredible Adventures of Super Panda” was inspired by the platformer games of the 80s and lovingly crafted for your entertainment. It’s pure game, packed with excitement to keep you playing again and again.

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions – £10.79

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions is a dreamlike collection of artistic jigsaw puzzles to piece together at your own relaxed pace. Dive into the rabbit hole of the abstract and the fantastical, putting together stained-glass fragments to solve dreams and riddles. Enjoy baroque depictions of 20th century imagination, in puzzles more intricate and complex than the original.

Reed Remastered – £4.99

Long ago in a beautiful and mysterious world an old supercomputer created the digital world that is now breaking down. In a final effort to stop the impending end of the virtual space, a small creature named Reed was created to save the world.

Help Reed collect information cubes in order to recalibrate the world and reboot the system. Avoid enemies and traps along the way to successfully move onto the next world!

The virtual world now depends entirely on you and your platforming skills!

Cosmonauta – £0.89

During a space expedition, our hero experiences issues with the navigation systems on his ship and now needs to face the dangers of the unknown to find his way back home.

Tilt Pack – £12.50

You have arrived just in time for the yearly Tilt Tournament! That means it is time to pick your fighter and dive head-first into action-packed battles on a quest to become the Ultimate Champion.

Being a rectangle has never been that much fun before! Prove your worth by being the last Tilt standing on the interactive arena that is constantly on the move. Push your opponents to their inevitable defeat using a combination of skill, precise movement, and various power-ups, and secure that sweet victory royale!

MathLand – £5.49

An evil pirate, Max, has stolen the sacred gems and has cursed the islands filling them with obstacles and traps. Help Ray, our pirate, find the gems and restore the natural order of things. Navigate your ship through the seas to get them, but remember: you will need a spyglass to discover new islands.

Solve fun math games to get them: addition, subtraction, numbering, multiplication tables, and division. The islanders need you!

Help Me Doctor – £7.19

We present “Help me, doctor”, the game in which the player takes a role of a doctor. His job is to diagnose patients and this is not as easy as it might seem. First of all, our doctor must always be careful with the documentation, signatures etc. Throughout the game he is carefully monitored by the crooked Ministry of Health.

Top Run – £4.49

Play as Kevin and his dog Buddy and make your way through the neon city full of dangerous enemies.

It has everything we love: neon, pixel art, a bit of outrun, tiny piece of synthwave, scanlines, VHS effects. What else anyone would want in a retro arcade game?

Little Bit War – £10.20

Occupy all cities!

You just place the building on the map!

Build barracks and factories!

New on 3DS eShop

Quarters, Please! Vol. 2 – £4.59

The “Quarters, Please!” arcade playground is back, with five new, exciting arcade games inspired by retro classics. Relax and watch the neighborhood kids enjoy playing, or kick them off and play the games yourself!

Bricks Defender 2 – £8.99

Bricks Defender 2 is a brick breaker game where you will face off against the computer opponent through 15 exciting levels.

Do your best to defend your own blocks while at the same time aiming to destroy the blocks of the computer opponent.

New on Wii U eShop

Space Hunted: The Lost Levels – £3.59

You are Jade Hunter, an intergalactic treasure hunter. While traveling past an uncharted planet, your ship was shot down. Now Jade is an intruder, an alien, on this uncharted planet, and is being hunted down. Your mission is to survive and escape the planet!

Next week: Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle, 3000th Duel, Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition, Blood will be Spilled, Lines XL, Tower of Babel – no mercy, Brief Battles, Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r], Last Encounter, King Lucas, Fishing Adventure, and Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo.