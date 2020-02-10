Ring Fit Adventure climbs into UK top five while Zombie Army 4 breaks top ten

Rebellion’s Zombie Army 4: Dead War shuffled in at #8 in this week’s chart. Coincidentally, this is the same position Zombie Army Trilogy entered in 2015.

GI.biz reports physical sales of Zombie Army 4 were down over its predecessor, but this was to be expected – the five past years have ushered us into a digital age.

FIFA 20 re-takes the top spot after several weeks away, pushing Modern Warfare to #2. GTA V rises one position to claim #3.

Then at #4 it’s the retail-only Ring Fit Adventure, up from #7. Replenished stock has sent sales skyrocketing this past fortnight.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order drops to #6 while the Switch version of Minecraft falls to #7.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is also on the descent, dropping one position to #9.

At #10 it’s a top ten re-entry for NBA 2K20, which has been slowly rising up the chart over the past few weeks. This pushes Zelda: Breath of the Wild out of the top ten, now at #11.