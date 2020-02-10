Out this week: Dreams, Darksiders Genesis, Snack World, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, more

If you can dream it, you can make it in Dreams. That’s (probably) the tagline for Media Molecule’s latest creation suite, which has the tools and tutorials to create any game, artwork, or animation your mind can muster.

Early Access players have had a blast so far, sharing some impressive works of art online. To top it off, it launches at around the £35 mark. Not too shabby.

Darksiders Genesis can also be found for around the same price point, this being a top-down hack ‘n slash spin-off. As the name suggests, it provides a look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game.

It arrived on PC back in December to a mixture of 7s and 8s, with the occasional 6/10 thrown about. GameSpot awarded it 7/10: “Darksiders: Genesis has a clear identity. It’s not the most experimental game in the world, but it takes a variety of tried-and-tested systems and executes them with bravado and grace,” was their verdict. This also seems to be the general consensus.

It’s pleasing to note that Darksiders Genesis launches on Switch the same day as on PS4 and Xbox One. Usually when it comes to Darksiders, conversions to Nintendo’s formats are a few months (or even years) behind.

Seemingly coming out of nowhere, Level-5’s Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold is this week’s major Switch release, available both at retail and on the eShop. This fourth wall breaking RPG dungeon crawler features online support for four players and includes all DLC from the Japanese version (hence the word ‘Gold’.)

Over on PS4, a remaster of Yakuza 5 mark the arrival of The Yakuza Remastered Collection’s physical release. That’s a long of bang for your buck – the typical Yakuza game lasts around 30-40 hours, and that’s without tackling every pleasingly daft side-quest.

Street Fighter V gets another breath of new life this week too. The Champion Edition includes 40 characters, 34 stages, over 200 costumes, launching at an appealing £24.99. We’re starting to notice a theme here…

You’ll find the full list of releases below, along with trailers for 2D side-scroller RPG Underhero, artistic puzzler Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions, and the Xbox One 4-player co-op survival horror shooter Outbreak: Epidemic. That last one appears to be in early access on PC still, which makes us wonder if it’ll launch as a ‘Game Preview’ release on Xbox One.

New release showcase

Dreams

Darksiders Genesis

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

SNACK WORLD: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold

Outbreak: Epidemic

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions

Underhero

New multi-format releases

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate

Reed Remastered

Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story

Project Starship

The Adventures of 00 Dilly

Underhero

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed

Spaceland

Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions

New on PSN

Yakuza 5 Remaster

ZOMB

Arcade Archives IKARI WARRIORS

Dreams

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Saboteur II: Avenging Angel

PAWARUMI

Hidden

New on Xbox One store

Outbreak: Epidemic

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo

Galaxy Control

Tony Stewart’s Sprint Car Racing

New Nintendo retail releases

Black Future ’88

Coffee Crisis: Special Edition

Railway Empire

Darksiders Genesis

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold

Next week: Double Dragon & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle, Hunt: Showdown, DCL – The Game, Bayonetta & Vanquish, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late|cl-rl, Draugen, Bunny Parking, Ailment, Azur Lane: Crosswave, Tales Of The Tiny Planet, Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo Limited Edition, and a retail release of Narcos: Rise of The Cartels.