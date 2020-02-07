Go faster stripes – PUMA x SONIC range launches today

The Sonic movie is just days away, and so tie-in merchandise is rolling around (out) in a timely fashion. Right on schedule, the PUMA x SONIC range launched today, available online and at selected retailers.

The RS-X³ SONIC sneakers are the main attraction, coming in both adult and kids’ sizes, and featuring bright colours and gold accents. They’ll set you back an eyebrow-raising £106 for adult sizes and between £45-£56 for kids. Alternatively, there are sandals in pink and blue for £25. Sorry, Sonic – not even you can make sandals cool.





















The Sonic streetwise hoodies – available in bright blue and “sleek black” – are priced £62, while T-shirts baring the same small motif are a slightly more modest £27. The range also includes kid’s caps (£15), a crossbody bag (£40), and a beanie cap (£31).

This black Sonic T-shirt is already sold out online, which is no surprise – it’s pretty nice.