‘DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle’ coming later this month

Arc System Works America are pulling out all the stops for their upcoming Double Dragon and Kuino-kun retro collection. The Retro Brawler Bundle features 18 NES and Famicom Disk System titles, 11 of which have never left Japan before – this marks the first time they’ve been localised into English.

To see one or two new titles localised for a retro collection isn’t uncommon. Eleven, however, is unprecedented. Spare a thought for whoever had the no doubt arduous task of translating Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!









Here’s the game list in full, courtesy of the press release:

DOUBLE DRAGON series

DOUBLE DRAGON (1987)

DOUBLE DRAGON II: The Revenge (1988)

DOUBLE DRAGON III: The Sacred Stones (1990)



Kunio-kun series

Renegade (1986)

Super Dodge Ball (1988)

River City Ransom (1989)

Crash’n the Boys Street Challenge (1992)



Kunio-kun series (Published only in Japan, first time localized in NA)

Nekketsu Renegade Kunio-kun

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club

Downtown Nekketsu Story

Nekketsu High School Dodgeball Club – Soccer Story

Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!

Downtown Special Kunio-kun’s Historical Period Drama!

Go-Go! Nekketsu Hockey Club Slip-and-Slide Madness

Surprise! Nekketsu New Records! The Distant Gold Medal

Nekketsu Fighting Legend

Kunio-kun’s Nekketsu Soccer League

Nekketsu! Street Basketball All-Out Dunk Heroes

Online play will be available for the majority. Over 55 achievement-style missions will also feature, unlocking new avatars and nicknames to show off online. Perhaps best of all, DOUBLE DRAGON & Kunio-kun Retro Brawler Bundle is coming this month – it’s down for a 20th February launch on PS4 and Switch.