Ring Fit Adventure bounces back while Journey to The Savage Planet gets off to a slow start

A combination of replenished Switch stock and it being the first payday of the year for many has propelled several Switch games up the UK chart.

None were able to take the top spot, however, which is still occupied by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. FIFA 20 rose three positions to re-take #2, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took to #3.

GTA V and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order both fell one position each, now at #4 and #5.

At #6 the Switch games start to show up – Minecraft is up from #25 to #6 this week, while Ring Fit Adventure has bounced back from outside the top 40 to return at #7.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 holds onto #8, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot remains in the top ten for a third week at #9, and then at #10 it’s Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nine other Switch exclusives feature in the rest of the top 40, most of which enjoyed a week-on-week sales boost. Pokémon Sword at #12 was the biggest benefactor, with sales up 31% over last week. Thanks to GI.biz for this titbit.

As for new releases, 505 Games’ Journey to The Savage Planet is off to a slow start, landing at #34. Digital sales likely paint a more positive picture. The belated physical release of Blair Witch took #40, meanwhile.