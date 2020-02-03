Out this week: Zombie Army 4, 7th Sector, Monster Energy Supercross 3, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, more

Like the zombie movies that inspired it, Rebellion’s Zombie Army series is something of a cult classic. Some time has passed since the last instalment – Zombie Army Trilogy is fast approaching its fifth anniversary, which hopefully means Rebellion has spent the past five years thinking of unique ways to maim and kill in Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

Reviews went live today and are a tad mixed so far. It garnered 8/10s from Push Square and TSA and a 7/10 from The Metro. Then on the lower end there’s a 6/10 from VG247 and Game Revolution‘s middling 2.5/5. The latter was left unimpressed by a string of odd design choices.

Reviews of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 are also now live, with scores including PSU’s 7.5 and IGN’s 7/10. “Though overly tame crashes and a no-frills campaign rankle, a superb handling model and improved feature set both ensure that Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 is the best the series has ever been and clearly showcases Milestone’s Supercross franchise on an upward trajectory,” was PSU’s verdict.

7th Sector is something of a turn-up for the books. It comes from indie publisher Sometimes You, who has put out some terrible games over the years. This cyberpunk physics-based puzzle adventure surprised us by being nothing short of outstanding, featuring a tense atmosphere, smart environmental storytelling and a huge array of puzzles that take considerable effort to overcome. Rest assured that it’s a safe purchase. Review soon!

We can also expect The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics on all three formats this Tuesday. The PS Blog has chalked up a hitlist of the enemies you’ll face. Then on PS4 there’s the rather brazen Resident Evil alike Dawn of Fear (trailer below), the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, and the colourful PSVR zombie horde slayer Throw Anything, which was well-received on PC. Worth throwing a few quid at, we reckon.

New release showcase

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

7th Sector

Dawn of Fear

The Sims 4 Tiny Living

New multi-format releases

7th Sector

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

Maximum Football 2019

Monster Energy Supercross 3

The Sims 4: Tiny Living

Zero Zero Zero Zero

New on PSN

Dawn of Fear

Five Nights at Freddy’s 1-4

Don’t Even Think

Just a Phrase by POWGI

Nerved

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes

Throw Anything

Arcade Archives: Saint Dragon

War Theatre

Fujii

New on Xbox One store

Monster Viator

Classic Snake Adventures

Selma and the Wisp

Rune Lord

New Nintendo retail releases

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3

Monster Jam

Next week: Dreams, Darksiders Genesis, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, Yakuza 5 Remaster, Dead Cells: The Bad Seed, Underhero, Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions, Azur Lane: Crosswave, Railway Empire, Black Future ’88, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold, Spaceland, Outbreak: Epidemic, and Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo on Xbox One.