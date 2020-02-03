Out this week: Zombie Army 4, 7th Sector, Monster Energy Supercross 3, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, more

Like the zombie movies that inspired it, Rebellion’s Zombie Army series is something of a cult classic. Some time has passed since the last instalment – Zombie Army Trilogy is fast approaching its fifth anniversary, which hopefully means Rebellion has spent the past five years thinking of unique ways to maim and kill in Zombie Army 4: Dead War.
Reviews went live today and are a tad mixed so far. It garnered 8/10s from Push Square and TSA and a 7/10 from The Metro. Then on the lower end there’s a 6/10 from VG247 and Game Revolution‘s middling 2.5/5. The latter was left unimpressed by a string of odd design choices.
Reviews of Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 are also now live, with scores including PSU’s 7.5 and IGN’s 7/10. “Though overly tame crashes and a no-frills campaign rankle, a superb handling model and improved feature set both ensure that Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 is the best the series has ever been and clearly showcases Milestone’s Supercross franchise on an upward trajectory,” was PSU’s verdict.
7th Sector is something of a turn-up for the books. It comes from indie publisher Sometimes You, who has put out some terrible games over the years. This cyberpunk physics-based puzzle adventure surprised us by being nothing short of outstanding, featuring a tense atmosphere, smart environmental storytelling and a huge array of puzzles that take considerable effort to overcome. Rest assured that it’s a safe purchase. Review soon!
We can also expect The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics on all three formats this Tuesday. The PS Blog has chalked up a hitlist of the enemies you’ll face. Then on PS4 there’s the rather brazen Resident Evil alike Dawn of Fear (trailer below), the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, and the colourful PSVR zombie horde slayer Throw Anything, which was well-received on PC. Worth throwing a few quid at, we reckon.
New release showcase
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
7th Sector
Dawn of Fear
The Sims 4 Tiny Living
New multi-format releases
- 7th Sector
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics
- Maximum Football 2019
- Monster Energy Supercross 3
- The Sims 4: Tiny Living
- Zero Zero Zero Zero
New on PSN
- Dawn of Fear
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 1-4
- Don’t Even Think
- Just a Phrase by POWGI
- Nerved
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes
- Throw Anything
- Arcade Archives: Saint Dragon
- War Theatre
- Fujii
New on Xbox One store
- Monster Viator
- Classic Snake Adventures
- Selma and the Wisp
- Rune Lord
New Nintendo retail releases
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3
- Monster Jam
Next week: Dreams, Darksiders Genesis, Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, Yakuza 5 Remaster, Dead Cells: The Bad Seed, Underhero, Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions, Azur Lane: Crosswave, Railway Empire, Black Future ’88, Yakuza Remastered Collection, Street Fighter V Champion Edition, Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl – Gold, Spaceland, Outbreak: Epidemic, and Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo on Xbox One.