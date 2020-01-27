Out this week: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Stone, Journey to the Savage Planet, Music Racer, more

Publishers are clearly hoping that your first paycheque of 2020 will be blown on new games, rather than being spent on paying off a bloated Christmas credit card bill, as a busy week lies ahead.

Obsidian Entertainment’s RPG Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – which was very well-received on PC back in 2018 – heads to PS4, Xbox One and Switch, while 505 Games dishes up Journey to the Savage Planet – a colourful and humorous exploration game from the director of Far Cry 4.

Critics are impressed with Savage Planet thus far, with review scores mostly clocking in at 8/10. Many liken it to a mixture of The Outer Worlds and Metroid Prime, thanks to the focus on scanning wildlife. The Metro called it “A beautiful, colourful, and bitingly satirical sci-fi Metroidvania that also has a welcome respect for your spare time.”

The long-awaited abstract point and clicker Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is going down well too, with the Switch version’s Metacritic currently sitting at 84%.

It garnered a lofty 9/10 from Nintendo Life: “You may be confused, even bewildered by your initial steps down into the subterranea that exists somewhere beneath this version of Kentucky but, by the end of your journey, you’ll have made friends and memories and been escorted through a rich and beautiful experience that will stay with you much longer than you may expect.”

If that sounds like your cup of tea, then you may be interested in Coffee Talk, which entails to listening to mystical folk’s problems while serving a hot beverage or two. The trailer is below.

The Switch and PS4 also get Sisters Royale, from the creators of Castle of Shikigami III, while the psychedelic Music Racer heads to all three formats. We’ll have reviews of both soon. In the meantime, we’ve compiled ten minutes of Music Racer gameplay footage and sniffed out a Sisters Royale trailer.

On Xbox One the ‘stoner’ noir adventure Stone is now available. The gameplay walkthrough below should provide a decent taster. It looks like it’s one of the better launch exclusives to hit the system recently.

On PS4 the PSP classic Patapon 2 Remastered gets a surprise re-release this coming Thursday. It seems that the retro classic Lode Runner is making a silent comeback too. We’ve neither seen nor heard anything about this one, which isn’t exactly a good sign.

New release showcase

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Journey to the Savage Planet

Stone

Music Racer

Sisters Royale

Heroland

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Coffee Talk

New multi-format releases

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Journey to the Savage Planet

Music Racer

It came from space, and ate our brains

Milo’s Quest

Code Shifter

New on PSN

Patapon 2 Remastered

Autobahn Police Simulator 2

Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story

Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge

Arcade Archives TECMO BOWL

oOo: Ascension

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III

Throw Anything

The Inner Friend

Sisters Royale

Lode Runner Legacy

Viking Days

Arc of Alchemist

New on Xbox One store

Stone

HyperDot

Sky Rogue

New Nintendo retail releases

Heroland-Knowble Edition

Ash of Gods: Redemption

AO Tennis 2

Furwind: Special Edition

Next week: Dawn of Fear, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, Maximum Football 2019, The Sims 4: Tiny Living, 7th Sector, Monster Viator, and Monster Energy Supercross 3.