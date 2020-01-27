Call of Duty: Modern Warfare re-claims no.1, while Rugby 20 breaks top 20

Try as it might, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot wasn’t able to hold onto the UK chart top spot for a second week, ushered to #2 by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It was allegedly a close call though – GI.biz reports only 400 copies separate the top two positions.

The evergreen GTA V rose to #3 – impressive considering the crime caper is now available on Xbox Game Pass. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also back on the rise, up from #4 to #8 presumably due to refreshed Switch stock.

FIFA 20 fell to #3. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order likewise continues to make a slow descent down the chart, now at #6

It’s a different story for Just Dance 2020 at #7, which is up seven places this week.

The last three top ten chart positions are then occupied by Switch exclusives – Luigi’s Mansion 3 (#8), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (#9), and Zelda: Breath of the Wild (#10.)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is mighty close to re-entering the top ten – thanks to the Netflix series, it has slowly climbed the chart over the past three weeks, going from #38 to #20, and now #12. A price cut of the Switch version would almost certainly propel it back into the top ten.

BigBen’s Rugby 20 debuted at #17, meanwhile. As GI.biz also notes, it’s off to a good start – the last entry in the series failed to make the top 40 entirely.

Elsewhere, Argos’ reduced 3DS games are still knocking about, with WarioWare Gold at #20 and Yo-Kai Watch showing its face much further down the top 40.