Out this week: Kingdom Hearts III – Re Mind, Rugby 20, Lumini, Football, Tactics & Glory, more

We were expecting the intriguing Moons of Madness this week, but for reasons unknown, the Mars-based sci-fi horror has been pushed back until the end of March. As such, this week is a little less exciting than previously anticipated. Well, as exciting as a week in January can possibly get.

PS4 owners can get their mitts on Kingdom Hearts III’s ‘Re Mind’ DLC, which tells the tale of what happened to Sora during the game’s climax. Sadly, Xbox One owners have a while to wait – 25th February is the mooted release date.

There’s a double whammy of sports titles too, with BigBen readying Rugby 20 and Toplitz bringing Football, Tactics & Glory home to all three consoles. Trailers for both are below.

Lumini gets a belated console release too. Described as “a relaxing flow-style adventure”, it first launched on PC in 2015 to positive reviews.

Shenmue III also receives its Battle Rally DLC, while the well-received indie platformer GRIS heads to Xbox Game Pass. Then on Switch Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha is due at retail, bringing together Strikers 1945, Strikers 1945 II, Strikers 1945 III, Sol Divide, Dragon Blaze and Zero Gunner 2. It’s not a bad week for the Switch at all, with Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD and Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf imminent on the eShop.

New release showcase

KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind [DLC]

Lumini

Football, Tactics & Glory

Rugby 20

Psikyo Shooting Stars

New multiformat releases

Foxyland 2

Football, Tactics & Glory

Mosaic

New on PSN

Shenmue III: Battle Rally

Kingdom Hearts III – Re Mind

Shadow Legend VR

Arcade Archives XX MISSION

Track Mayhem

Paraiso Island

Saboteur!

Balthazar’s Dream

War Theatre: Blood of Winter

New on Xbox One store

GRIS

Iconoclasts

The Office Quest

Dreamball

New Nintendo retail releases

Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha

Next week: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition, Journey to the Savage Planet, CODE SHIFTER, Lode Runner Legacy, Arc of Alchemist, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Bookbound Brigade, Sisters Royale, Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge, Coffee Talk, Music Racer HyperDot, and Buildings Have Feelings Too!