Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot becomes the first brand new no.1 of 2020

This week’s UK chart is surprisingly eventful, and for a reason most unexpected. High street retailer Argos recently slashed the price of numerous 3DS games, most of which have managed to re-enter the top 40. And quite highly, too – a couple were able to outsell Tokyo Mirage Sessions on Switch.

At £5.99, WarioWare Gold proved the most enticing of Argos’ discounts, re-entering at #6. Yo-Kai Watch – which was available for a mere £2.49 – is back at #9, while Yo-Kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls take #12 and #13. Metroid Prime: Federation Force re-surfaced at #29, while Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker showed up at #35.

So if you notice an influx of shiny new 3DS games in your local CeX, chances are somebody has raided the nearby Argos. Our local CeX had a shelf full of minty-fresh looking copies of Yo-Kai Watch. A bit cheeky, but what can you do?

This week’s chart is eventful for another reason – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which boasts a 76% Metacritic score, is the first brand new no.1 of 2020, knocking FIFA 20 off the top spot.

The aforementioned Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore on Switch was the only other new release, taking a respectable #11.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare held onto #2, FIFA 20 fell to #3, while GTA V climbed to #4 up from #6. Then at #5 it’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The rest of the top ten is entirely controlled by Nintendo, featuring Luigi’s Mansion 3 at #7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #8, and the return of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at #10. New DLC seems to have propelled Super Smash Bros. up the chart.

Also of note is the resurgence of The Witcher III: GOTY Edition. After re-appearing at #38 last week, the popular role-player is now at #20. Could it eventually climb back into the top ten? A price cut of the Switch version could very well make this possible.