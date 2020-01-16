Over 25 new releases hit the Switch this week, including Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore

We certainly didn’t expect the Switch eShop to be back up to speed this quickly. January is barely past the halfway mark, but already the Switch eShop schedule includes almost 30 new releases.

There’s even a big first-party title – Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore is the latest Wii U conversion to hit the Switch, now with new features. Review scores include a 9/10 from Nintendo Enthusiast, an 8.5 from God is a Geek, and a 4/5 from US Gamer.

“Whatever you think of port-begging, it’s justified with Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore. Not only does #FE Encore give us a chance to play a great game that was overlooked on the Wii U, but it also adds a new dungeon, new songs, and content that was previously DLC. A lot of new Persona fans have been minted since #FE’s initial release in 2015, and this is one song they should all enjoy,” was US Gamer’s verdict.

JRPG fans are very well catered for this week, in fact. The Atelier Dusk Trilogy has received dust off, again with a handful of improvements. The trio of anime-inspired adventures are priced £32.99 individually or available in a bundle for £73.99. Eek!

Nintendo Life awarded the collection 7/10: “The Atelier Dusk Trilogy DX edition rolls three very solid entries in the long-running franchise into a fantastic pack for fans of the series and for anyone who’s interested in jumping into their addictive world of alchemy for the very first time. These DX versions pack a handful of quality of life updates that make blasting through these games a breeze if you’re returning to them and just want to skip the narrative in favour of collecting, crafting and battling monsters and all three perform pretty much flawlessly – aside from some occasional stutter in Ayesha – in both docked and handheld modes.”

Then there’s 2D role-player Seek Hearts from Kemco, which has sci-fi undertones, and To The Moon which also takes its cues from SNES JRPGs and left GameInformer smitten. “To the Moon is incredibly story-focused. Fortunately, that tale is powerful and heartfelt,” they said.

On a related note, the almost full price (£31.49) Maitetsu: Pure Station flies the flag for visual novels this week. And if you really can’t get your fill of all things Japanese, Anime Studio Story puts you in charge of an anime production company.

Other new releases to consider include Konami’s Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles, short story package Stories Untold, and the sci-fi mystery The Station. The Wii U and 3DS both receive two new titles too, which may come as a surprise to some.

New on Switch eShop

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Encore – £49.99

Explore well-known districts of modern day Tokyo, help a group of aspiring icons on their journey to superstardom, and defend the world from Mirages – spectre-like beings who are invading our world and draining people of their creativity. Partner up with heroes from the Fire Emblem universe, and harness their extraordinary abilities to fight back!

Sorry, James – £4.49

Sorry, James is non-linear story-driven puzzle game which takes unusual step on storytelling. You will discover plot through dialogues of two strangers and learn a tale about James, whose role is to decrypt files containing that chat. Along with creepy thriller and conspiracy atmosphere, there is the unique game mechanic that reminds mix of Sudoku and Minesweeper-like gameplay.

Super Crush KO – £11.59

Super Crush KO is a fast-paced brawler set in a vibrant, near-future city. Zip up your favourite neon jacket and combo your way through swarms of deadly robots to save your kidnapped kitten and, while you’re at it, save humanity from an AI apocalypse.

Seek Hearts – £13.49

With questions swirling in his mind about why he was created and by who, Izen sets out on a journey to discover his origins. However, as he and those with him pursue answers to this mystery, they fail to notice a shadow creeping up upon them with the intent to stop them in their tracks…

Upgrade Izen’s abilities with arm/leg parts, core and chips, and activate the armament drive and fight with the support of fairies! Add a little spice to life with titles and enjoy the free arrangement of battle speed and encounter rates! Get easy items from fairies that hide in stockings! Loads of extra content including a battle arena and more still awaits!

Spider Solitaire – £8.09

Spider Solitaire is one of the most popular patience games in the world!

If you are a big fan of Spider Solitaire, Klondike Solitaire, FreeCell Solitaire or other card games, you will love this spectacular and highly polished game!

Red Bow – £4.99

Red Bow is a top-down, creepy adventure game that sets players in the role of Roh, a young girl who gets trapped in a bizarre nightmare filled with creepy monsters! Solve puzzles and find hidden secrets on your adventure. The items you find along the way will decide on which ending you get!

Lydia – £3.50

Grow up with Lydia and try to understand the feelings, behaviours and events that moulded critical moments of her life. Confront the monster with your own sensitivity.

This hand-drawn game can be completed in around one hour. The emotional music was composed by renowned film composer Juhana Lehtiniemi.

So Many Me: Extended Edition – £13.49

So Many Me Extended Edtion includes the complete Adventure including expansion packs with improved visuals and controls, making this the perfect edition of the game.

Adventure Pinball Bundle – £8.09

Enjoy 3 games in one with the perfect reproduction of real pinball machines, with all kinds of graphic details and sounds.

Discover all the secrets, in these thrilling games, dragons, pirates and mythologic creatures are waiting for you.

Anime Studio Story – £11.69

Produce your own hit anime starring a character of your making!

Select a face, body, and presto! Your completed hero can then explode onto the scene of your show, wowing watchers to rule the rankings! Categories include “Dateability,” “Popular with Kids,” and more! As the animaestro, only you can bring status to your studio!

Speaking of your studio, equip it with a library, motion capture room, and even a theater! Educate your staff in the anime way to craft a classic that will echo through the generations!

Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers – £5.89

“Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers” is a soccer game that can be played by a maximum of 4 players. No matter where, when and whom you are with, you can enjoy this party game. Let’s enjoy this battle!

Maitetsu: Pure Station – £31.49

Sotetsu had lost his entire family in a rail accident and was adopted into the Migita household, which runs a shochu brewery in the city of Ohitoyo.

He returned to his hometown to save it from the potential water pollution that would occur if they accepted the proposal to build an aerocraft factory nearby.

He woke up the RailRoad Hachiroku by accident and became her owner. For different purposes, they agreed to help find her lost locomotive, with the help of his stepsister Hibiki, the town’s mayor and local railway chief, Paulette and others.

To the Moon – £10.79

This particular story follows their attempt to fulfill the dream of an elderly man, Johnny. With each step back in time, a new fragment of Johnny’s past is revealed. As the two doctors piece together the puzzled events that spanned a lifetime, they seek to find out just why the frail old man chose his dying wish to be what it is.

SELF – £5.69

My father has vanished, yet I seem to be the only one who has noticed. Even my own mother is completely indifferent to his absence.

The journey I must embark upon to bring him back is one that can only be traveled alone.

In this game, the boundaries of reality, dreams, truth, and memories are blurred. Many puzzles and challenges await, and you must commit to a series of choices leading you to a range of different endings.

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep – £13.49

In a small tourist town a young girl, the daughter of the town’s mayor, falls in coma due to an accident. The impotence of the local physicians forces Mrs. Mayor to seek the aid of a psychiatrist, who is rumoured to possess a unique ability to traverse people’s dreams – a Dreamwalker.

Witch & Hero 2 – £4.49

In each stage your goal is simple – clear the enemies. You can carry the fight with the Hero and act as a shield, while the Witch is physically weak but capable of using powerful magic. Only by combining the abilities of both characters will you succeed.

Demolish & Build 2018 – £13.49

Finish contracts or use your machines to gather resources and earn cash

Invest in your own properties

Demolition site preparation

Manage your company and make sure its rating goes up

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX – £32.99

The promise begins.

The Dusk series, a trilogy of RPG titles from Gust’s popular Atelier series, tells the story of a world on the verge ruin, told from the perspective of its unique characters.

The 1st title in the series “Atelier Ayesha” is now available as a deluxe version.

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX – £32.99

The promise is entrusted to two alchemists.

The Dusk series, a trilogy of RPG titles from Gust’s popular Atelier series, tells the story of a world on the verge of ruin, told from the perspective of its unique characters.

The 2nd title in the series “”Atelier Escha & Logy”” is now available as a deluxe version.

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX – £32.99

A story of two girls fulfilling their wishes.

The Dusk series, a trilogy of RPG titles from Gust’s popular Atelier series, tells the story of a world on the verge ruin, told from the perspective of its unique characters.

The 3rd title in the series “Atelier Shallie” is now available as a deluxe version.

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack – £73.99

“Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX”

“Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX”

“Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX”

DX versions of these titles from the Dusk series are now available as a specially priced 3-game set!

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo – £3.99

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo is an addictive, fast-paced space shooter with bullet hell elements, loads of unlockables, and leaderboards to climb. The ‘Turbo’ edition of Super Mega Space Blaster Special is the definitive edition giving you more ships, more game modes, more unlockables, more challenges, and more space blasting fun than any ever before.

Curious Cases – £4.49

A scientist has gone missing, after claiming they made a groundbreaking discovery! Vanished from a locked office with only one exit this extraordinary case immediately grabs Detective Moore’s attention. A modern day legend, Detective Thomas Moore has solved more cases than one can count, where others hit dead-ends, he gets to work. Some cases are more difficult than others, but he always comes through, but this time is different… Something seems off about this case, it is almost as if greater forces are in play…

Robots under attack! – £4.99

Shoot the robots using your bow!

Solve puzzles, fight with the bosses, use a variety of tools and traps to destroy the robots.

Squidlit – £1.39

Are you ready for an invertebratey adventure? Do you have the gumption to take on a mighty quest for the good of oodles of squidlits everywhere? If so, many trials await you as you squrp your way to victory in the squishiest of escapades!

Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition – £17.99

Rumors have it that inquisitor Augustine went out of his mind. He became obsessed by witch-hunting. People are in terror. Travel to Spain, to an isolated village of Portonero and bring an end to this witch-hunting madness! No one is safe; no one is spared from inquisitor’s blood-stained hands. Can you be the one that will bring peace and justice back to Portonero and his people?

Stories Untold – £8.99

Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology that has been described as “a fantastic, fascinating example of interactive visual storytelling” (Telegraph 5/5) and earning widespread critical acclaim since release.

Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles – £6.29

“Bells & Whistles” is a shooting game released by KONAMI in 1991.

Collect bells to receive all sorts of power-ups or powerful Charged Shots and use them to save Planet Mel from being invaded by the alien Iva.

During co-op play, TWINBEE and WINBEE can work together to use Special Power-Up attacks.

The Station – £7.19

The Station is a first-person sci-fi mystery set on a space station sent to study a sentient alien civilization. Assuming the role of a recon specialist, players must unravel a mystery which will decide the fate of two civilizations.

Jump Gunners – £8.99

Both Single and Multiplayer support (couch play)

Includes 80+ levels of insane action with multiple themes, fully destructible terrain and procedural level content

20+ over the top weapons including Rifles, Flamethrowers, Rocket Launchers, and more!

New on 3DS eShop

Bricks Pinball – £8.99

Bricks Pinball is a brick breaker game which combines the game mechanics of a traditional brick breaker and a flipper game.

Bricks Defender – £8.99

Bricks Defender is a brick breaker game where you will face off against the computer opponent through 15 exciting levels.

Do your best to defend your own blocks while at the same time aiming to destroy the blocks of the computer opponent.

New on Wii U eShop

Regina & Mac – £8.99

Join the macaw Regina and the tyrannosaurus Mac on their adventure as they try to escape a lifeless research lab. The only way out? To find the golden Floppy discs on which the memory of the lab’s computer system U64 is stored so that it can help the duo to find an exit. Regina & Mac is a 3D platformer that stands in the tradition of the classics from the late 90s and offers a fair challenge even for genre aficionados.

Dying Is Dangerous – 89p

“Dying is Dangerous” is a memory game set in a horrific and dangerous world. Observe and remember the traps or… die!

Next week: Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, Caveman Chuck, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, SEGA AGES Fantasy Zone, SEGA AGES Shinobi, SpeedRunners, PuPaiPo Space Deluxe, Mosaic, Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex, Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest, Lumini, Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha, Ember, and Football, Tactics & Glory.