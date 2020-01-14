Out this week: Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore, Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack, more

The two most anticipated games of the month are upon us – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore for Switch.

Rather than rolling out another 1-on-1 fighting game, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sees the gang take to an open-world for a spot of role-playing. “Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas,” reads the press description. The recent trailer amassed over 3 million views on YouTube, suggesting a lot of gamers have high hopes for this one.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is another Wii U conversion, albeit one with a handful of enhancements and new content. Set in modern-day Tokyo, it sees a group of aspiring icons seeking stardom while trying to save the world from creativity-sucking spectres.

New characters and music tracks from Fire Emblem seem to form the bulk of new content. As one of the lesser-known Wii U titles, it should fare better on Switch – a lot of Nintendo fans missed this one first time round.

Then there’s the return of the Atelier Dusk Trilogy, available individually or as a triple pack on PS4 and Switch.

“An attractive trio of JRPG titles given a new lease of life with polished audiovisual presentation and a range of quality of life fixes, there’s no better entry point to the Ateiler franchise than this highly enjoyable trilogy for newcomers. However, previous players of these games will find little to return to them as the range of improvements are ultimately meagre,” said PSU before handing out an 8.5

Others to consider this week include the twin-stick shooter Hovership Havoc, 2D run and gunner Hardcore Mecha, and Konami’s Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles (aka Detana!! Twinbee.)

New release showcase

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack

The Surge 2: The Kraken

Hovership Havoc

Hardcore Mecha

New digital multi-format releases

Red Bow

Without Escape

New on PSN

The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition

ArtPulse

Debris

BRIKS HEAD TO HEAD

Super Mega Space Blaster Special Turbo

Arcade Archives Bells & Whistles

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX

Darwin Project

Paraiso Island

Eclipse: Edge of Light

Hardcore Mecha

Track Mayhem

Gravity Error

Maitetsu: Pure Station

New on Xbox One store

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Redux

Hovership Havoc

Far Out

New Nintendo retail releases

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Next week: Kingdom Hearts III – ReMIND, Moons of Madness, Lumini, Rugby 20, Football, Tactics & Glory, DreamBall, Mosaic, and Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha Limited Edition.