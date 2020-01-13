UK Charts: After several weeks away, FIFA 20 is back at no.1

FIFA 20 has topped the UK physical sales chart once again, ushering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to #2. This also had a knock-on effect for Star Wars Jedi which falls from #2 to #3.

Positions #4 and #5 see Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 propel themselves back into the top ten. As mentioned before, Currys PC World not only bundles these two titles with Xbox One systems but also routinely sells them for around a fiver each. In fact, a fiver bags both currently.

GTA V holds onto #6. Super Mario Odyssey shoots back into the top ten at #7, Luigi’s Mansion 3 falls to #8, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe descends five places to #9.

Then at #10 its Borderlands 3, which is still enjoying a sales resurgence thanks to a price cut.

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Switch had a better second week, rising from #18 to #11. It may even break the top ten next Monday.

Super Mario Party and Link’s Awakening are also back in the top 40, sitting at #21 and #23 (respectively.)

The Witcher III: GOTY Edition follows suit, re-entering at #38.

The EMEAA digital and physical combined chart (thanks, GI.biz) has a similar outlook to the UK physical chart, with a top five featuring FIFA 20 at no.1, followed by GTA V, Modern Warfare, Star Wars Jedi, and finally Rainbow Six Siege at #5.

Positions #6-#10 are then occupied by RDR 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Star Wars Battlefront II. It’s worth noting that Nintendo doesn’t provide digital sales data for the physical/digital combined chart, however.