Out this week: AO Tennis 2, Tokyo Dark Remembrance, Undead Horde, Dragon Sinker, more

The gaming industry has finally risen from its Christmas slumber, with both Microsoft and Sony issuing release schedules for this week. There isn’t a great deal out, mind.

The multi-format AO Tennis 2 is this week’s biggest release, and by some margin. IGN has over 40 mins of gameplay footage, which suggests we’re in for one of BigBen’s swankier sports sims. The career mode has been redesigned, and it’s also possible to relive legendary matches and make your own challenges with the scenario editor.

Over on PS4 there’s Tokyo Dark Remembrance, a dark visual novel with point ‘n click elements. It launched on Switch last November to positive reviews, including top marks (5/5) from Digitally Downloaded and a 3.5/5 from Switch Player.

The PS4 also gets Undead Horde, a hack ‘n’ slash RPG hybrid from the creators of Tesla vs Lovecraft and JYDGE. First released on PC in May 2019, it boasts ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam. That’s joined by Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars, an often forgotten arcade oddity.

Then on Xbox One we can expect Kemco’s pixel art JRPG Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend, and the side-scrolling RPG/town-builder Regions of Ruin. You’ll find trailers for these, and a handful of others, below.

New release showcase

AO Tennis 2

Undead Horde

Paperbound Brawlers

Regions of Ruin

Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend

New multiformat releases

IN-VERT

AO Tennis 2

New on PSN store

Undead Horde

GOT7 Love Loop VR

Tokyo Dark Remembrance

Link-a-Pix Deluxe

Arcade Archives Penguin-Kun Wars

Space Ribbon – Slipstream to the Extreme

Croc’s World 3

Pixel Devil and the Broken Cartridge

New on Xbox One store

Paperbound Brawlers

Animal Friends Adventure

Regions of Ruin

Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend

Next week: DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, Tokyo Mirage Session #FE Encore, Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX, Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX, Hovership Havoc, Far-Out, and Red Bow.