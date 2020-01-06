Modern Warfare tops the first physical chart of 2020

This week’s UK physical sales chart comes from new purveyors GSD. Their touted new digital sales chart is to come later in the week, taking a tad longer to compile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had no trouble taking the first UK chart top spot of 2020. Positions #2 and #3 switched over, meanwhile, with Star Wars Jedi rising to #2 and FIFA 20 dropping to #3.

At #4 it’s Borderlands 2, which has benefitted massively from a significant price drop.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 holds onto #5, while Just Dance 2020 moves up to #6. GTA V re-enters the top ten at #7; mildly impressive considering the crime caper is now available on Game Pass.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell to #8. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Mario & Sonic: Tokyo 2020 both re-entered the top ten too, taking #9 and #10 respectively.

Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch was the week’s only new entry, debuting at a respectable #14. All signs point to it being a slow but steady seller.