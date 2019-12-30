Final chart of 2019 sees Modern Warfare on top; new digital/physical chart commences next week

It’s the end of an era, folks. Not only is this the final UK top 40 of the year, but the last ever physical-only chart. Starting next year, chart data will be provided by European trade body ISFE and incorporate both physical and digital sales, known as the GSD chart.

UK trade body UKIE will be using the GSD chart as the official UK chart, although it appears that a physical chart will still be available for retailers, et al.

This news comes from the ever-informative GI.biz.

While this may sound like a fairer, more accurate, way to gather UK sales information it should be noted that Nintendo and Bethesda are still unwilling to share digital sales data.

Publishers on board include Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

This should make the UK chart a tad more interesting – ‘Xbox Deals with Gold’ and Sony’s weekly themed PSN sales heavy impact sales data, with huge discounts propelling older releases back into the chart. The EMEAA digital charts, which began earlier this year, have already proved this.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the lead in the final UK chart of 2019. In fact, the top five positions are unchanged, with FIFA 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Luigi’s Mansion 3 trailing behind.

GTA V moves up from #11 to #6. Borderlands 3 bounces back into the top ten too at #7, Just Dance 2020 falls to #8, while Pokemon Sword drops from #6 to #9. Then at #10 for a second week running it’s Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled.

WWE 2K20 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint both re-enter the top 20, meanwhile, presumably fuelled by Boxing Day sales promotions.

