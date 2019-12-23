The Switch eShop refuses to chill this Christmas, with over 25 new releases due

The Switch has been a huge seller this Christmas, so it comes as no surprise to find publishers and developers tripping over themselves to get their new releases on the eShop in time for Crimbo.

Gagging for prime eShop visibility, several are due on the big day. These include the chunky Quake-style shooter Demon Pit – which has “mostly positive” reviews on Steam – unnerving puzzle platformer Tamashii, and the hectic twin-stick shooter XenoRaptor.

Rewinding back a bit, today (Monday) also sees the release of mobile conversion Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, the excellent demonic pinball game Demon’s Tilt, and the promising racer Rush Rally 3.

There’s also the sketchbook first-person dungeon crawler Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper, which boasts an alluring low price tag, and the return of the NES classic Balloon Fight.

We don’t have long to wait until the next major Switch release either – Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch is due out 3rd Jan. It doesn’t look like there’s much due between now and then, so this may very well be the last eShop round-up of the year. Hurrah?

New Switch eShop releases

Rush Rally 3 – £11.99

60 FPS racing at night or day in the rain or snow! Over 72 new and unique stages each with different surface types including snow, gravel, tarmac and dirt! Race with one of the best car dynamics models to date, including real time vehicle deformation and damage, built from over 15 years of experience.

Mushroom Quest – £2.69

Mushroom Quest is based on the addictive and brain-busting principles of the “blocks-moving” puzzle games, but adds some innovative gameplay elements. Take your time to solve the riddles and pass each level…if you can. Seven out of ten testers struggled to complete more than 15 levels. Will you be creative enough to find your way out of the 30 mazes?

Sacred Stones – £8.09

Giant animal and unknown creatures start to show up unexpectedly on the island.

Indeed, is it possible to protect the falling sky island during facing the giant monster?

Rescue Tale – £8.99

Bobby faces new challenges when kids are kidnapped from their home village! Help him find the kids on the Island of Evil Devil from another dimension. The locals will help you get ahead.

Mirror – £8.09

This is a game that combines match-3, GALGAME elements and beauties. If you want to learn more about those beauties, you need to win against them first. How the story goes is choice-based, so your choices will ultimately decide their fate.

Clumsy Rush – £4.99

Clumsy Rush is a fun-filled game that will have you and your friends laughing for hours. Move like a duck around, bump each other, steal the crown and have tons of fun together. Because time spent with friends is priceless.

Down to Hell – £8.99

The player takes on the role of a knight filled with hatred and struggle. During the game the protagonist will have to fight with various demons in order to save the mysterious girl that previously saved him.

Regions of Ruin – £8.99

Regions of Ruin is a 2D side-scrolling RPG with town-building where you are introduced to an open world that progressively challenges your hero and settlement the further you delve into the vast continent.

Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection – £24.99

Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection offers gamers the opportunity to take on arcade-style versions of Soccer, Basketball and Ice Hockey.

DreamBall – £4.49

Welcome to DreamBall, the first sports video game with ragdoll physics, set in dreams with which you will enjoy of the craziest matches ever. Play up in the space, under the sea, in a pirate island… Let your imagination fly or let be carried by ours.

DEMON’S TILT – £17.99

Turbo-Charged Pinball is back!

Updated with bigger sprites, more baddies, more secrets and of course MORE BULLETS!

Demon’s Tilt pushes the limits of the Video Pinball genre with SHMUP & Hack N’ Slash elements.

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times – £27.99

Success in battle is rewarded with new weapons, armours, skills and treasure. Explore the war-torn fantasy Warhammer world!

Be on your guard as you travel through a world in turmoil. The road holds danger for the heedless traveller, but rich rewards for the wary hero.

Crazy Zen Mini Golf – £3.99

Marvellous Mystical Mini-Golf Madness!

Experience the most mesmerising Mini-Golf game in the world! Explore the magical mini-golf madness as you adventure through our zany zen garden.

Funny Bunny Adventures – £4.49

Jump around, plant carrots, and be on time for harvest, while traveling in vibrant and colorful worlds. Various characters will be there to either help or interfere with your quest.

In Funny Bunny Adventures, players will need to think quickly and logically to solve puzzles. With two different difficulty modes – including Easy, for even the youngest of players – it’s always fun and never frustrating.

The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition – £4.49

Experience The Adventures of Elena Temple in a Definitive Edition, including more content, more features, more fun and more… black and white pixel art!

Straimium Immortaly – £10.79

Bosses and beasties abound in this bizarre and vibrant rogue-lite/ shump/dungeon crawler hybrid. Armed with a jetpack and a smorgasbord of weapons and power-ups, Straimium Immortaly pits your lone warrior against the forces of the Queeni Emperess. Agility, precision, and loads of loot are your only means of surviving the Cubicus.

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle – £17.99

This bundle contains two 8-bit inspired action games from developer JoyMasher – Odallus: The Dark Call and Oniken: Unstoppable Edition.

Demon Pit – £8.99

Arise Demon Hunter. It is time. The years you spent slaughtering demon-kind in the mortal world did little to cleanse your soul. Your sins have been laid bare and you have been judged. You are damned for eternity. The pit awaits!

XenoRaptor – £13.49

XenoRaptor is a frantic and frenzied twin-stick shooter, pitting ridiculously armed space dragons against an interstellar armada. Strip your defeated foes of their parts to assemble the ultimate weapon. From evasive teleporting and defensive mines, to railguns, tractor beams, and mind control, XenoRaptor is bullet-hell action with countless tactical possibilities.

Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr – £6.99

In this game, you will be tasked with preparing various treats and delivering them to the customers. Grab items and combine ingredients in compounds. But be warned. Customers have limited patience, and they won’t wait forever for you to respond. Manage your time well, or you’ll lose clients. Each action is rewarded. Get the points for checking out guests, and earn diamonds as a reward.

Sheep Patrol – £1.79

It’s time for the flock to come back to the barn. Problem is, the path is full of dangerous traps: lakes, dense forests, cliffs, etc… As a sheepdog, it’s your job to guide the flock and make sure it comes back safely.

Tamashii – £10.79

Inspired by obscure Japanese games from the 90s and late 80s, Tamashii is a unique puzzle-platformer set in a distorted world of striking horror and unsettling imagery.

8-Ball Pocket – £5.39

8-Ball Pocket brings you eight-ball pool, also known as American billiards. You can compete with up to 4 friends or against the AI in Versus mode, or challenge the best in the world in Arcade mode, where you can make combo shots and rack up points to become Number 1 in the online ranking. All of this comes in a setting with great graphics and Jazz music.

Akuto: Showdown – £6.99

Akuto: Showdown is an isometric, fast-paced action game where players fight with different weapons in intense battles. The game is set on various stages where players have to not only watch out for opponents, but also for the environment from killing them. Cars on the streets, trains and gunslingers – all waiting for your one careless step. The arenas are set in many different themes like Wild West or medieval Japan.

Roll’d – £1.79

In this arcade, multiplayer-focused endless runner you will be fine as long as you remember the twist: you do not control the hero…you control the track.

Challenge yourself and your reflexes to keep the track level for as long as possible. Sounds easy? Why not give it a try to see for yourself?

Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- – £8.09

Let’s change all of Japan to Gunma.

The definitive edition of the Gunma simulation game.

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper – £4.49

Drawngeon is a RPG adventure that can also be played in short gameplay sessions, thanks to the procedural generation of dungeons, caves, forests and items you will find as you progress and develop your character.