Eight new games launch on Xbox One over the festive period

The PSN store is about to enter a Christmas slumber, with no new releases due for a couple of weeks. It’s a different story for the Xbox One, with eight titles arriving over the festive period.

Some of these made their debut on PS4 last week, including Tamashii, Demon Pit, XenoRaptor, Demons With Shotguns, and Straimium Immortaly. Trailers for all of these are below.

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition and Odallus: The Dark Call – due out Christmas Eve – are vastly belated releases, meanwhile, having graced the PS4 and Switch some time ago. Both come from the studio behind the excellent Contra-alike Blazing Chrome, being 8-bit inspired action games.

Then there’s The Clocker (also known simply as ‘Clocker’), a time-altering puzzle adventure which hit Steam back in February. Although apparently short, it’s worth spending time with – Steam user reviews are “very positive”. It even gained a few indie awards.

This leaves us with side-scrolling shoot ’em up Natsuki Chronicles, out Christmas Day for the princely sum of £35. Related to the Ginga Force series, it features both a story mode and an arcade mode.

Not a bad week for the Xbox, all told, especially if you’re into games with a retro twist. Oniken: Unstoppable Edition and Odallus: The Dark Call certainly hit that sweet spot.

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition

Demon Pit

XenoRaptor

Odallus: The Dark Call

Demons With Shotguns

Natsuki Chronicles

The Clocker

Straimium Immortaly

Tamashii