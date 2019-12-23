Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the Xmas no.1; two Crash Bandicoot games also make festive top ten

Despite FIFA 20 enjoying a sales boost last week, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare managed to hold onto the UK chart top spot, becoming the UK’s Christmas no.1.

It’s doubtful EA are too concerned as they bag positions #2 and #3 with FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re surprised Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order didn’t rise to #2, considering the buzz surrounding The Rise of Skywalker.

Nintendo then takes the next three top ten positions with Switch pack-in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokémon Sword. Pokémon Shield settles for #14, if you’re curious.

Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2020 stays put at #7, refusing to get on up or get on down.

At #8 it’s another non-mover (and the fourth Nintendo published title in the chart) – Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Crash Bandicoot claims the remaining Christmas top ten positions, with the N.Sane Trilogy at #9 and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled at #10.

This makes gives Activision three games in the yuletide chart, although it’s worth bearing in mind that both can be easily found for around £20-£25.

Elsewhere this week Borderlands 3 climbs from #20 to #12 thanks to a price cut, while Death Stranding also shoots back up the chart, now at #13.

PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Everybody’s Golf VR all re-enter the lower end of the top 40, meanwhile, suggesting many gamers are going to find a PSVR under the tree on Christmas Day. Remember to let nan have a go before she starts on the sherry – nobody wants to spend Christmas in A&E.