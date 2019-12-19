Fourteen new games hit the Switch eShop, while the Xmas sale commences

It’s the calm before next week’s new release storm. Just fourteen games are due on the Switch eShop this week – roughly half the usual amount. Publishers are instead holding their new games back for the festive period – with several due on Christmas Day alone – in order to achievement maximum eShop visibility.

This week’s assortment is a bit of a mixed bag. There’s the low budget Dead Cells alike Rift Keeper (which we reviewed last week), pastel-hued cooperative puzzle-platformer Melbits World, hardcore open-world Souls-style adventure Ashen, hyperactive tennis sim Family Tennis SP, and the intriguing puzzler Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour.

KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! is also intriguing, intended to reveal how considerate you are towards others. Perfectly timed for the upcoming manic weekend at retail, dare we say.

The full list of eShop titles can be found below. A Christmas sale is currently underway too, with over 700 games on offer. Some of the highlights can be found here. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £11 gets our recommendation, along with Gato Roboto (£3.59), Minit (£4.49), Sayonara Wild Hearts (£7.69), and Yoku’s Island Express (£5.43).

New Switch eShop releases

Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto – £26.99

Offroad Racing offers a huge choice of all-terrain vehicles to get away from everyday life. Bomb along in a quad bike, buggy or motocross race and enjoy the change of scenery as you explore immersive offroad tracks.

Ashen – £31.99

Ashen is faithful to the “souls” genre of stamina-based combat, introducing players to a punishing yet satisfyingly vast world. But here’s the twist – no two gameplay experiences are alike. Whether you’re exploring bogs, investigating a fjord or pillaging an old palace, where you are at any given moment will dramatically alter the course of your adventure. It’s a brutal open world; you’re just living in it.

Arcade Archives MAT MANIA EXCITING HOUR – £6.29

“MAT MANIA EXCITING HOUR” is a wrestling game released by Technos Japan in 1985.

Players use variety techniques to be the champion.

Enjoy the challenge of facing five strong wrestlers!

SUPER TRENCH ATTACK – £7.19

Super Trench Attack is a goofball comedy shooter based in a World War setting. Engage in a fearless fight against Black Army’s oppression and help end the World War. Super Trench Attack is an action packed, fun RPG, dual stick shooter. Enrolled in the Green Army, Boot Camp is your first stop. Start your training & gather special items. As a rookie you have to master new techniques and weapons to achieve your mission.

Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation – £11.99

Solve the problem within the time limit and aim for a high score.

The high score in the game is registered in the online ranking.

Compete for scores with players around the world.

Melbits World – £8.99

The cooperative puzzle-platformer game that will equally charm and challenge your friends and family. Communication and coordination are the key to success in the Melbits™ mission!

Discover these collectable digital creatures and guide them through fiendish levels full of traps. Dodge evil viruses, gather seeds and spread the good vibes across the Internet.

KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! – £3.99

See how considerate you can be, without worrying about what others think. The smash-hit game “Consider It” is coming to Nintendo Switch with some new problems to consider and a two-player mode. Take it with you wherever you go.

So what is “Consider It”? Simply move the red object on the screen to play each problem. Most of the time you will be controlling yourself, but sometimes you might control other things too. Play through 100 problems, and get evaluated on how “considerate” you are.

Farabel – £8.99

Your hero is strong, victorious and lived happily ever after. The End…

b…but wait…the game just started!

In this turn-based strategy game, you begin at the end of the story and have to go back in time to prevent war. And obviously, the whole gaming experience is turned upside down!

JDM Racing – £4.49

Drive legendary Japanese cars on various tracks. Beat records, take part in different racing events, rise from Beginner to Pro League driver. Collect, win, tune up, and upgrade your dream cars.

60 Parsecs! – £8.50

Your space station is about to explode and you only have 60 seconds before things get messy. What (or who) will you grab before you make a mad dash for the emergency shuttle and begin your journey into THE GREAT UNKNOWN?

This is 60 Parsecs!, a dark comedy sci-fi adventure set in the Atomic Space Age – complete with all the Cold War paranoia, chrome-plated wall accents and cockroaches with space helmets.

Rift Keeper – £8.99

Embark on your journey, travel through rifts and restore the balance as the Rift Keeper in this handcrafted 2D roguelite platformer with challenging, fast-paced action gameplay.

Family Tennis SP – £6.29

Eight unique characters going wild on the tennis court!

Each one of them has their own special move and abilities, so look for the one who suits your playstyle the most!

Jets’n’Guns – £5.39

Enjoy the beloved retro shoot’em up, now on Nintendo Switch. Presented in glorious 4:3 aspect ratio, featuring the explosive soundtrack by Machinae Supremacy.

Travel Mosaics: A Paris Tour – £8.99

Embark on a breathtaking adventure to France: solve beautifully crafted themed puzzles, collect souvenirs and learn fun facts about your destination.

Next week: DEMON’S TILT, Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, Crazy Zen Mini Golf, Funny Bunny Adventures, Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper, The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition, Straimium Immortaly, Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle, Demon Pit, XenoRaptor, Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr, Tamashii, 8-Ball Pocket, Akuto: Showdown, Rush Rally 3, Mushroom Quest, Sacred Stones, Rescue Tale, Mirror, Clumsy Rush, Down to Hell, Regions of Ruin, Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection, and DreamBall.