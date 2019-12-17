Out this week: Wattam, Untitled Goose Game, Dawn of Man, Mini Motor Racing X, more

All signs point to PSN getting ready for a Christmas break – more games than usual are arriving this week, and according to release lists there’s nothing due whatsoever over the festive period. Confirming our suspicions, some games due on PS4 this week (including Demon Pit, Demons with Shotguns, and XenoRaptor) aren’t out on Xbox One until next Tuesday.

Wattam and Untitled Goose Game are two of this week’s big hitters. Wattam is one of the harder games of recent times to describe, coming from the collective minds of Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and Journey producer Robin Hunicke. A clash of eastern and western cultures, it entails connecting a colourful world with friendship. “Refreshingly light-hearted, brief, and full of good vibes, Wattam is the kind of game that everyone can easily settle down with,” was PlayStation LifeStyle’s verdict.

Mirthful mischief-maker Untitled Goose Game needs no introduction, meanwhile. The runaway Switch hit waddles onto PS4 and Xbox One (via Game Pass) this Tuesday, forever cementing the fact that it’s good to be bad. We imagine working through the achievement/trophy lists will be a fun process.

Then there’s Mini Motor Racing X on PS4, a PSVR compatible top-down arcade racer with both online and co-op play. You’ll find the trailer below, along with trailers for the 3D action platformer Treasure Rangers, the Quake-alike Demon Pit, and a handful of others.

Over on Xbox One, meanwhile, there the eerie snow-laden platformer Cold Silence – a trial of which is available – and Dawn of Man, a survival/city-builder spanning more than 10,000 years of human prehistory. Steam reviews are ‘very positive’ suggesting its worth a look. A decent alternative to Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, perhaps.

New release showcase

Wattam

Untitled Goose Game

Straimium Immortaly

Mini Motor Racing X

XenoRaptor

Tamashii

Demons with Shotguns

Treasure Rangers

New digital multi-format releases

Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times

The Sims 4: Discover University

Iro Hero

New on PSN

Straimium Immortaly

Tamashii

Demon Pit

Demons with Shotguns

XenoRaptor

Word Maze by POWGI

Wattam

Contagion VR: Outbreak

FOCUS on YOU Holiday Special Edition

ArtPulse

Mini Motor Racing X

SACRALITH: The Archer`s Tale

Treasure Rangers

Arcade Archives ATHENA

Arcade Archives FROGGER

PandaBall

Regions of Ruin

DreamBall

Soccer Pinball

UNIT 4

New on Xbox One store

Mushroom Quest

Dawn of Man

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Aery – Little Bird Adventure

Cold Silence

New Switch retail releases

None this week – check back on Thursday for the eShop round-up

Next week: Natsuki Chronicles, Clocker, Oniken, Demon Pit, XenoRaptor, Odallus: The Dark Call, and Demons with Shotguns on Xbox One. Quite possibly nothing on PS4.