Out this week: Wattam, Untitled Goose Game, Dawn of Man, Mini Motor Racing X, more

All signs point to PSN getting ready for a Christmas break – more games than usual are arriving this week, and according to release lists there’s nothing due whatsoever over the festive period. Confirming our suspicions, some games due on PS4 this week (including Demon Pit, Demons with Shotguns, and XenoRaptor) aren’t out on Xbox One until next Tuesday.
Wattam and Untitled Goose Game are two of this week’s big hitters. Wattam is one of the harder games of recent times to describe, coming from the collective minds of Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi and Journey producer Robin Hunicke. A clash of eastern and western cultures, it entails connecting a colourful world with friendship. “Refreshingly light-hearted, brief, and full of good vibes, Wattam is the kind of game that everyone can easily settle down with,” was PlayStation LifeStyle’s verdict.
Mirthful mischief-maker Untitled Goose Game needs no introduction, meanwhile. The runaway Switch hit waddles onto PS4 and Xbox One (via Game Pass) this Tuesday, forever cementing the fact that it’s good to be bad. We imagine working through the achievement/trophy lists will be a fun process.
Then there’s Mini Motor Racing X on PS4, a PSVR compatible top-down arcade racer with both online and co-op play. You’ll find the trailer below, along with trailers for the 3D action platformer Treasure Rangers, the Quake-alike Demon Pit, and a handful of others.
Over on Xbox One, meanwhile, there the eerie snow-laden platformer Cold Silence – a trial of which is available – and Dawn of Man, a survival/city-builder spanning more than 10,000 years of human prehistory. Steam reviews are ‘very positive’ suggesting its worth a look. A decent alternative to Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, perhaps.
New release showcase
Wattam
Untitled Goose Game
Straimium Immortaly
Mini Motor Racing X
XenoRaptor
Tamashii
Demons with Shotguns
Treasure Rangers
New digital multi-format releases
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
- The Sims 4: Discover University
- Iro Hero
New on PSN
- Straimium Immortaly
- Tamashii
- Demon Pit
- Demons with Shotguns
- XenoRaptor
- Word Maze by POWGI
- Wattam
- Contagion VR: Outbreak
- FOCUS on YOU Holiday Special Edition
- ArtPulse
- Mini Motor Racing X
- SACRALITH: The Archer`s Tale
- Treasure Rangers
- Arcade Archives ATHENA
- Arcade Archives FROGGER
- PandaBall
- Regions of Ruin
- DreamBall
- Soccer Pinball
- UNIT 4
New on Xbox One store
- Mushroom Quest
- Dawn of Man
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Aery – Little Bird Adventure
- Cold Silence
New Switch retail releases
- None this week – check back on Thursday for the eShop round-up
Next week: Natsuki Chronicles, Clocker, Oniken, Demon Pit, XenoRaptor, Odallus: The Dark Call, and Demons with Shotguns on Xbox One. Quite possibly nothing on PS4.