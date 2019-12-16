Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ends FIFA 20’s two week run at no.1

The three-man battle between FIFA 20, Call of Duty, and Star Wars Jedi continues. This week it’s Modern Warfare turn to claim no.1, ending FIFA 20’s two week run.

Next Monday’s chart will reveal the Christmas no.1. With ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ due in cinemas later this week, there’s a good chance EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will take the crown.

We probably shouldn’t rule out Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – currently at #4 – either. The ever-popular kart racer is presently being thrown in for free with Switch hardware – a huge seller this Christmas.

As per usual, most top ten positions are held by Switch titles. Luigi’s Mansion 3 rises to #5, Pokemon Sword falls to #6, Just Dance 2020 jives in at #7, while Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games re-enters the top ten at #8.

Positions #9 and #10 tell a different story. Here we find Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 – the two titles retail chain Currys PC World regularly bundle with Xbox One hardware. It seems they have surplus to spare, as both titles were available for a mere £5 last week. Yes, a fiver for both.

Check back next week to see who takes the Christmas no.1 crown. Our money is on FIFA, because it’s always bloody FIFA.