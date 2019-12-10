Out this week: Avicii Invector, SuperEpic: The Entertainment War, Pathalogical 2, Dead End Job, Rift Keeper, more

All signs point to the last retail releases of 2019 arriving this week. The Switch receives belated physical releases of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends and New Super Lucky’s Tale, the Xbox One and PS4 versions of indie hit Gang Beasts make a splash on stores shelves, while Avicii Invector debuts at an appealingly low price point of £15.99 (with some royalties going to charity.)
Reviews of the DJ branded rhythm actioner are gushingly positive so far, including 4/5 from The Guardian and an 8/10 from PSU.
“Avicii Invector is a wonderful tribute to the EDM artist and celebrates his work by creating a diverse tracklist from across his career. The rhythm gameplay has its own unique twists and provides a challenging experience. The visual effects can get a bit much at times, throwing off your streak, but the game is still a wonderful way to surround yourself with some of the best EDM music from the past decade,” was PSU’s verdict.
Like A Nightmare Before Christmas, some spooky goings-on are occurring this Christmas. Open-world RPG Pathalogical 2 – which boasts “Overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam – makes the jump to Xbox One, while the comical twin-stick shooter Dead End Job arrives on all three formats. Fans of Ghostbusters, Luigi’s Mansion, and offbeat cartoons in general may want to check that last one out.
Rift Keeper heads to all three formats too. This is a low-budget (£8-odd) rift on Dead Cells, offering similar fast-paced dungeon platforming with random loot drops. It isn’t quite as slick or as polished, but the fundamentals are present and correct, with each death feeling just and fair.
SuperEpic: The Entertainment War also brings comical Metroidvania/RPG action to consoles, starring an unlikely raccoon and llama duo. It looks both bright and bonkers, boasting some ravishing pixel art. We’ll have more on it soon.
Expect GunLord X to make a splash on PS4 too. This Turrican alike started out on Neo-Geo before heading to Switch with new bells and whistles. Like all the releases mentioned above, you can find a video below.
New release showcase
Pathalogical 2
Fujii
Avicii Invector
Gunlord X
SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
Rift Keeper
Dead End Job
New digital multi-format releases
- Avicii Invector
- SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
- Fishing: Barents Sea – Complete Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park
- Dead by Daylight: Nightmare Edition
- Headliner: NoviNews
- Pinball FX3: Williams Pinball – Volume 5
- Eternum EX
- Rift Keeper
- Cardpocalypse
- Dead End Job
- eFootball PES 2020 LITE
New on PSN
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Ashen
- Touring Karts
- Shuttle Commander
- Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story
- Once Upon a Coma
- Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland
- Fujii
- GunLord X
- Arcade Archives VIGILANTE
- Throw Anything
- Super Korotama
New on Xbox One store
- Pathalogical 2
- Metaloid: Origin
- Ultimate Racing 2D
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep
- Aborigenus
New Nintendo retail releases
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- RPG Maker MV
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends
- New Super Lucky’s Tale
Next week: Wattam, Demon Pit, Straimium Immortaly, XenoRaptor, Tamashii, Demons with Shotguns, Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, Regions Of Ruin, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (XO), and Cold Silence.