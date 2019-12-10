Out this week: Avicii Invector, SuperEpic: The Entertainment War, Pathalogical 2, Dead End Job, Rift Keeper, more

All signs point to the last retail releases of 2019 arriving this week. The Switch receives belated physical releases of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends and New Super Lucky’s Tale, the Xbox One and PS4 versions of indie hit Gang Beasts make a splash on stores shelves, while Avicii Invector debuts at an appealingly low price point of £15.99 (with some royalties going to charity.)

Reviews of the DJ branded rhythm actioner are gushingly positive so far, including 4/5 from The Guardian and an 8/10 from PSU.

“Avicii Invector is a wonderful tribute to the EDM artist and celebrates his work by creating a diverse tracklist from across his career. The rhythm gameplay has its own unique twists and provides a challenging experience. The visual effects can get a bit much at times, throwing off your streak, but the game is still a wonderful way to surround yourself with some of the best EDM music from the past decade,” was PSU’s verdict.

Like A Nightmare Before Christmas, some spooky goings-on are occurring this Christmas. Open-world RPG Pathalogical 2 – which boasts “Overwhelmingly positive” reviews on Steam – makes the jump to Xbox One, while the comical twin-stick shooter Dead End Job arrives on all three formats. Fans of Ghostbusters, Luigi’s Mansion, and offbeat cartoons in general may want to check that last one out.

Rift Keeper heads to all three formats too. This is a low-budget (£8-odd) rift on Dead Cells, offering similar fast-paced dungeon platforming with random loot drops. It isn’t quite as slick or as polished, but the fundamentals are present and correct, with each death feeling just and fair.

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War also brings comical Metroidvania/RPG action to consoles, starring an unlikely raccoon and llama duo. It looks both bright and bonkers, boasting some ravishing pixel art. We’ll have more on it soon.

Expect GunLord X to make a splash on PS4 too. This Turrican alike started out on Neo-Geo before heading to Switch with new bells and whistles. Like all the releases mentioned above, you can find a video below.

New release showcase

Pathalogical 2

Fujii

Avicii Invector

Gunlord X

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War

Rift Keeper

Dead End Job

New digital multi-format releases

Avicii Invector

SuperEpic: The Entertainment War

Fishing: Barents Sea – Complete Edition

Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park

Dead by Daylight: Nightmare Edition

Headliner: NoviNews

Pinball FX3: Williams Pinball – Volume 5

Eternum EX

Rift Keeper

Cardpocalypse

Dead End Job

eFootball PES 2020 LITE

New on PSN

Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace

Ashen

Touring Karts

Shuttle Commander

Kwaidan: Azuma Manor Story

Once Upon a Coma

Oliver’s Adventures in the Fairyland

Fujii

GunLord X

Arcade Archives VIGILANTE

Throw Anything

Super Korotama

New on Xbox One store

Pathalogical 2

Metaloid: Origin

Ultimate Racing 2D

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep

Aborigenus

New Nintendo retail releases

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

RPG Maker MV

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Next week: Wattam, Demon Pit, Straimium Immortaly, XenoRaptor, Tamashii, Demons with Shotguns, Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot, Regions Of Ruin, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX (XO), and Cold Silence.