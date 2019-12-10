FIFA 20 holds onto UK chart top spot while Just Dance 2020 finally breaks top ten

It was apparently a close call between FIFA 20 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for this week’s UK chart top spot, but in the end, EA’s soccer sim was victorious.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remained at #2 for a second week running. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order wasn’t as lucky, forced down to #4 by a plucky Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

The kart racer is up four positions this week due to a new Switch hardware bundle which throws in the title for free.

Pokémon Sword follows behind at #6, and then at #6 it’s Just Dance 2020. This marks the first time Ubisoft’s pop party package has made the top ten, presumably driven by the new TV campaign and a major boost in Switch sales.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 moved up to #7, Xbox One All-Digital pack-ins Sea of Thieves and Minecraft: Xbox Edition take #8 and #9, while Pokémon Shield finishes off the top ten.

Marvel’s Spider-Man was the only game to leave the top ten this week, slipping down to #17.